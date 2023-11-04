MotherShip Studios Seeks Artists to Participate in San Marcos Studio Tour

by Jessica Fuentes November 4, 2023
MotherShip Studios, a studio and gallery space in southeast San Marcos, has announced a call for local artists to participate in the city-wide studio tour scheduled for April 2024.

A nighttime photograph of a large crowd of people standing outside of a warehouse.

MotherShip Studios Premiere Party, November 2022

Last spring, MotherShip presented the inaugural San Marcos Studio Tour, featuring 50 artists in San Marcos, Martindale, and the surrounding areas. The tour is an opportunity both for the public to visit artists’ studios and to learn about artistic processes, as well as for artists to connect with each other and build community. 

Artists living or working in the San Marcos and Martindale city limits are invited to participate. In addition to having a venue as part of the tour, participating locations are also invited to host an event such as a demo, an interactive workshop, performances, film screenings, or guided tours. An application fee will be charged: $35 for students, $48 for general entry, and $90 for businesses. Proceeds from the entry fees go toward supporting the tour.

As part of the tour, MotherShip Studios will present a group exhibition featuring works by tour participants. All artists and art spaces are also invited to provide one piece of artwork for the show that is 18 x 18 inches or smaller. 

The San Marcos Studio Tour will begin with a Kick Off Party at MotherShip Studios on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. The tour will be held on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from noon to 6 p.m.

Use this form to apply to participate in the tour. Questions about the tour or application should be directed to [email protected].

