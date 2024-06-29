Meow Wolf Grapevine, the North Texas venue of an arts and entertainment company with locations across the U.S., has announced the selected designers for its inaugural Trashion Show.

In 2022, during Denver Fashion Week, Meow Wolf Denver hosted its first fashion show featuring imaginative designs by Kate Major, a costume designer at the company. The next year, the organization hosted its inaugural Trashion Show, a fashion show focused on sustainability. Earlier this year, Meow Wolf Grapevine opened a call for artists, designers, and creatives to participate in the inaugural Trashion Show at the North Texas location.

The Trashion Show theme is Celebrate, and seeks to channel joy, community, and creative transformation. In a press release, Kelly Schwartz, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine, stated, “Our Trashion Show is all about celebrating eco-friendly creative expression. We’re excited to challenge conventional fashion norms and show just how amazing repurposed materials can look on the runway.”

The designers selected by the Meow Wolf Grapevine team are: Elsie Garcia, Ghostgrl Studio X Cliffside Flowers (Kenley Turner & James Daniels), Jamie Kulikowski, Marisol Lopez, Megan Stoner, Nadia Velasquez, T.Fawn (Tuongvan Phan), and VALO WEAR (Ben Arevalo).

Meow Wolf Grapevine has partnered with Southwest Airlines for the event. Southwest will provide additional materials and cash prizes for the winning designs. Ana Schwager, Senior Corporate Responsibility Program Manager at Southwest Airlines, remarked, “Southwest Airlines is thrilled to expand our Repurpose with Purpose program to North Texas with the addition of Meow Wolf Grapevine as our newest partner. We’re inspired by the innovative ways local artisans have upcycled our aircraft seat leather and look forward to celebrating the artisan designs at the Trashion Show.”

The Trashion Show will take place at Meow Wolf Grapevine on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Tickets can be purchased via the organization’s website.