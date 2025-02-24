Meow Wolf, the popular immersive arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe with permanent exhibitions in Denver, Las Vegas, Grapevine, and Houston, will launch the Texas Takeover Artist Talk Series on Wednesday, February 26.

The series aims to create a statewide dialogue between Meow Wolf artists and audiences, with monthly Q&A sessions moderated by an artist or curator. In honor of Black History Month, the series kicks off at Meow Wolf Houston, with a Takeover Artist Talk featuring Houston artist El Franco Lee II, Austin artist Dawn Okoro, and Dallas artist Sam Lao, moderated by Imani Thomas, Meow Wolf’s Social Media Manager.

Each artist contributed an installation at a Texas Meow Wolf site, with Mr. Lee and Ms. Okoro’s work displayed in the Houston exhibition Radio Tave, and Ms. Lao’s work in the lobby of the Grapevine location. A press release described Mr. Lee’s Liquid Analog: Lee’s Congo Barre as channeling the rich cultural past of Houston’s Fifth Ward, Ms. Okoro’s Liberty Vault as a golden mosh pit frozen in time, and Ms. Lao’s The Muses a surreal exploration of the act of creation.

The inaugural event takes place at Meow Wolf Houston on Wednesday, February 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A simultaneous watch party will be held at the Grapevine location in the Neon Kingdom portion of The Real Unreal exhibition.

Discounted exhibition pricing of $25 per ticket, $10 for children ages 4 to 12, will be available at both exhibitions during Artist Talks, which are included with admission. An additional $5 student discount is available for guests with a valid student ID using promo code ARTISTTALK20.

“This series is an opportunity for guests to not only appreciate the artwork in our spaces but to also connect with the humans behind it,” said Kaitlyn Armendariz, Meow Wolf’s Impact Manager.

The Takeover Artist Talk Series will continue throughout the year with artist talks highlighting Women’s History Month in March, Earth Month in April, Pride Month in June, and Hispanic Heritage Month starting in mid-September.