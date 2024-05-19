This week, Meow Wolf made announcements about both of its Texas locations, including the installation of a new mural in North Texas and naming ten regional artists who have been invited to be part of a task force shaping the upcoming Houston space.

Dallas artist Lauren Lewchuk has been selected as the inaugural muralist to launch Meow Wolf’s exterior mural project, P.A.R.K.E.D. (Phenomenal Asphalt Realm of Kaleidoscopic Expressionistic Design). The P.A.R.K.E.D. initiative will transform a portion of the parking lot outside of Meow Wolf Grapevine Mills location.

In a press release, Kelly Schwartz, Meow Wolf Grapevine’s General Manager, said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lauren Lewchuk on this original project that brings The Real Unreal to life beyond our exhibition space.”

Will Heron, Meow Wolf Grapevine Artist Liaison, added, “Continued collaboration with the Texas artist community is vital to us. Our community boasts an impressive array of talented artists. This project presents a fantastic opportunity to welcome new Texas talent into Meow Wolf Grapevine’s multiverse.”

Ms. Lewchuk is a self-taught artist with 14 years of experience working in graphic design, screenprinting, prop fabrication, and mural painting. Her work has been exhibited across North Texas, including in the juried exhibitions New Texas Talent at Craighead Green Gallery (2020) and Art214 (2021). In 2023, she completed murals in Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and McKinney.

Ms. Lewchuk commented, “Incorporating inspiration from the natural world, I explore themes of growth, identity, and existentialism in my artwork. Turning a parking lot into a colorful canvas is a perfect way to vividly showcase these themes.”

The mural will be unveiled on Monday, May 27 and will be on view throughout the summer.

In Houston, Meow Wolf has named ten artists who are joining the organization’s Art Team Task Force (ATTF) to work on the Houston exhibition for the next three to four months. Meow Wolf’s art team includes 60 full-time professional installation artists, many of whom have been with the organization since its founding.

In May 2023, Meow Wolf broke ground on its Houston location, which is in the city’s Fifth Ward. According to a press release, following the groundbreaking, 20-30 artists from the ATTF will guide art construction. The Houston team is led by Mat Crimmins with the help of managers Elise Garza and Laura Davidson. The Texas artists serving on the team are Mathieu Jean Baptiste, Edilia Bautista Fine Arts, LLC., Hannah Bull, Caitlin Caselli, Mel Eason – Joybrush Signs, Patrick Medrano, Ibraim Nascimento, Lovie Olivia, Jebhani Vargas, and Jason Vines.

ATTF artists are different from the artists creating pieces and environments for the space. Earlier this year Meow Wolf announced the 40 Texas artists who are contributing to the new Houston site, including Trenton Doyle Hancock, Kill Joy, Bill Davenport, Input Output, El Franco Lee II, and DUAL.

Learn more about the people who work on Meow Wolf exhibitions at the organization’s website.