Texas Commission on the Arts Updates its Touring Artist Roster

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) has updated its Texas Touring Roster artists for the first time since 2020. Historically the roster is updated every two years, however, the organization postponed the application process to allow artists time to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the touring experience of many artists in 2020 and 2021.

The Texas Touring Arts Program was developed to support Texas-based art companies and artists. Individuals and groups apply to be included in the Texas Touring Roster, and through grants the TCA assists nonprofit organizations in paying artists and performers from the list.

In a press release, Gary Gibbs, TCA’s Executive Director, explained, “Artists on the Texas Touring Roster travel to communities across the state and perform in a variety of venues. In addition to performances, they may also conduct workshops, master classes, residencies, lecture demonstrations, or arts education components as a way to engage community residents. We are proud to offer the citizens of Texas access to such high-quality artistic talent.”

According to the categories listed on the TCA website, the roster includes the following artistic disciplines: dance, folk arts, music, theater, visual & film, and words. Some of the visual artists and arts-based organizations in the updated touring roster are J Muzacz, a muralist who also hosts mosaic workshops; Pots-n-Prints, a mobile studio; Paradox Traveling Art Bus, an art gallery bus; The Bike Zoo, an immersive art environment; Vickie McMillan-Hayes, a wildlife conservation artist. Additionally, several past and current Texas State Artists are on the list, including Vincent Valdez, Gaspar Enriquez, Dornith Doherty, Dario Robleto, and James C. Watkins.

See the full list of 139 artists on the Texas Touring Roster here and learn more about the Arts Respond Performance Support grant available through TCA here.