Open call Announced for Blanton Bake-Off

The Blanton Museum of Art has announced an open call for the fifth year of its annual culinary competition, the Blanton Bake-Off. While the competition was founded as a remote program that could happen during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, it seems to have quickly become a well-loved tradition for the museum and its audience.

Contestants in Central Texas and beyond can participate by making edible recreations of artworks from the museum’s collection. Any baked goods are accepted: cookies, cakes, pies, or bread. Judging will occur in three categories: Under 18 (for young bakers), Adult Amateur, and Adult Professional (meaning people who make baked goods and pastries for a living). Participants can visit the Blanton in person or search its collection online to find inspiration.

The public will vote to pick a winner in all three categories on the Blanton’s social media pages on World Baking Day, which is Friday, May 17. In past years, thousands of online voters have participated, selecting baked goods that recreate altarpieces, the windows from Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin, and the museum’s lobby installation by Teresita Fernández, among many other artworks. Winners will be announced the following week. This year’s prizes have been expanded to include a gift card to Austin bakeries Quack’s and Easy Tiger, plus a Sustaining Membership package to the Blanton (totaling over $250 in value).

Contestants can participate by submitting images of their creations via email to [email protected], or by tagging @BlantonMuseum and using #BlantonBakeOff on Instagram or Facebook. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, May 15. Voting starts Friday, May 17.

To learn more, visit the Blanton’s website.