Five-Minute Tours: “The Missing Alphabet” at Saulsbury Gallery at The Temple Creative Activities Center

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Missing Alphabet at Saulsbury Gallery at The Temple Creative Activities Center. Dates: November 11 – December 13, 2023.

Featured Artists: Susie Monday,Laurie Brainard, Deb Cashatt, Sherri Lipman McCauley, Susan R. Michael, Diane G. Nuñez, Heather Pregger, Sue Sherman, Carolyn Skei, Kit Vincent, Marianne Williamson

Via the gallery:

“The Missing Alphabet is a captivating and thought-provoking exhibit by artist Susie Monday, accompanied by 10 talented quilt artists from Texas, and across the U.S and Canada. The exhibit is in the Saulsbury Gallery at The Temple Creative Activities Center From November 11 to December 13, 2023. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore this multi-sensory exhibit that provides ways for adults and children to understand their own creativity.”