If You Build It: The Austin School of Furniture

In 2016, Austin Waldo started a woodworking club after being disappointed by the lack of resources and community surrounding the craft in Austin. Those humble beginnings paved the way for what has become the Austin School of Furniture (ASF), which now serves as a hub for woodworkers of all experience levels.

“Many of the club members regularly asked about classes for the club, so I began to research the idea of starting a school in Austin,” said Waldo, “I had also taken a few woodworking classes at Austin Community College, where I met Philip Morley. Phil and I brainstormed a lot on the idea of a furniture school and I started the ASF in 2018.”

Founded by Waldo, alongside fellow enthusiasts Aaron Fox, Philip Morley, Leslie Webb, and Shota Yamaguchi, ASF provides a robust schedule of classes for beginners and professionals alike. Since opening their doors, the school has grown and evolved, continuously expanding their offerings to accommodate as many students as possible.

“We recognize that many people are juggling jobs and life,” commented Morley. “Therefore, we offer a variety of class options including weekend classes, night time classes, week-long classes, and have offered a three-month program as well. In addition, we strive to offer a variety of skills to suit the interests and needs of many. For example, we offer classes in cabinet making and construction, as well as more fine furniture skills, such as marquetry, carving, and fine furniture.”

Enrollment for each class is limited, guaranteeing students quality time and guidance from instructors. Some of their upcoming classes include how to make a whiskey cabinet, a look at trim carpentry, and an introduction to sharpening tools. In addition to locally-based instructors, ASF brings in guest teachers periodically to host special classes. The school also offers private one-on-one lessons where an instructor will take you through the entire process to bring your vision to life. The school is located at 1600 West Stassney Lane in Austin. A full lineup of classes can be found here.

Expanding their reach, the school offers an online learning option as well. On-demand “how-to” videos are available at the click of a button. An accompanying online forum provides a space for discussion and community support.

To financially assist with the school’s operations, ASF annually puts on the Texas Woodworking Festival as a fundraiser. Part trade show and part seminar, the event brings together woodworking enthusiasts, including furniture makers, lumber mills, and tool manufacturers from all over.

This year’s event will be held at the Palmer Events Center in Austin on August 26 and 27, 2023. Some of the programming includes an introduction to Kumiko, the Japanese technique of assembling wooden pieces without the use of nails, and a look at how to price furniture pieces. A full list of events can be found here, and tickets can be purchased here.