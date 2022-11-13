Lasting Impression: Flatbed’s Jerry Manson Artist Residency

Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking is currently accepting applications for their annual Jerry Manson Artist Residency through November 15. Open to artists that have an established printmaking practice or use printmaking elements in their work, the recipient will receive three months open access to Flatbed’s Community Press, which features multiple presses, lithography and etching supplies, and a screen printing station, among other equipment.

In addition to Community Press access, the selected artist will receive:

– Designated art storage and flat file use

– A printmaking supply stipend

– An opportunity to exhibit in Flatbed’s Gallery

“I hope that the recipient is able to use the time here to expand their printmaking practice in scale, scope and depth,” said Flatbed Director Katherine Brimberry. “I also want them to take away a body of work that they can exhibit.”

The residency dates will be scheduled between Flatbed and the artist. Flatbed requests that the awarded artist donate three works created during their time back to the program to help fund future residencies.

Started this year, the residency was established in honor of longtime Flatbed partner Gerald Manson, who passed away in May 2019. Manson served as Flatbed’s Master Printer of Editioning from 1990 through 2002 and Master Printer Emeritus from 2002 until 2019. During his tenure, he worked with many artists including Terry Allen, Sandria Hu, Luis Jimenez, Melissa Miller and numerous others.

“This is a tremendous honor for us to do this in Jerry Manson’s name,” remarked Brimberry. “Manson was a phenomenal master printer who believed in the power and beauty of the print.”

Austin-based Adrian Armstrong, whose prints were recently acquired by the New York Public Library and Museum of Texas Tech University, was this year’s inaugural residency recipient. His exhibition Black Owned, featuring prints created during his residency along with ink drawings, is on view at Flatbed’s Gallery through December 3.

“The experience was incredible,” said Armstrong. “They allowed me the freedom to work on anything and everything that I wanted. There was help when I needed it, and they let me flow and figure it out on my own when I wanted.”

For more details and to apply for the residency, please go here.