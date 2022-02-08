Job Alert: Glasstire Seeks an Editor-in-Chief

Glasstire is seeking an Editor-in-Chief to lead our editorial team. The Editor-in-Chief oversees all content published on Glasstire, the online publication for art in Texas. They are responsible for determining the overall editorial vision and tone of our publication. We hope to have an Editor-in-Chief who is interested in developing new ideas and taking Glasstire in new directions. In this position, the Editor-in-Chief will gain comprehensive knowledge of art in Texas, and will get to travel to the state’s far-flung regions to meet artists, curators, and most importantly, to look at art.

We are seeking an Editor-in-Chief who is excited about writing and publishing fearless, opinionated art and cultural criticism.

Applications for this position will be accepted through 11:59 PM on March 27, 2022. See below for the full job listing.

Position Summary

The Editor-in-Chief is responsible for overseeing all of the content published by Glasstire. They will work with our publication’s statewide network of writers to field pitches, commission articles, and edit the writing that appears on our site. The ideal candidate will have experience both managing an editorial calendar, and editing and publishing writing. The Editor-in-Chief will also be expected to produce regular content for Glasstire, including but not limited to reviews, essays, op-eds, interviews, and other types of feature stories.

This is an opportunity for you to guide the editorial direction of Glasstire, a Texas-based publication that reaches one of the largest art audiences in the country.

The Editor-in-Chief will be responsible for overseeing Glasstire’s editorial staff, including the publication’s News Editor and Assistant Editor. The Editor-in-Chief is expected to manage, collaborate with, and help develop these staffers. As such, the Editor-in-Chief is responsible for editing Glasstire’s regularly published news content.

The Editor-in-Chief must possess outstanding writing, editing, and communication skills. This is a public role, and the Editor-in-Chief represents Glasstire in the Texas art community. Regular travel across Texas by the Editor-in-Chief is required and encouraged. The ideal candidate is an adaptable team player who understands that, as Glasstire is a small nonprofit organization, all hands are typically on deck.

It is expected that the Editor-in-Chief either be based in the Greater Houston area or regularly visit Houston. Preference will be given to Houston-area candidates. This position reports to the Publisher.

In this job, the Editor-in-Chief will enhance existing skills relating to:

— Writing, editing, copy editing, researching, reporting, and fact-checking

— Overseeing a content calendar

— Managing writers and an editorial team

Responsibilities

—Supervise and develop all Glasstire contributors, including other editors, contract writers, photographers, translators, and videographers

—Edit, fact-check, and copy edit all feature content (5-7 articles per week) and news articles (7-12 articles per week) on Glasstire

—Contribute, twice a month, feature content to Glasstire

—Recruit and cultivate new writers and other editorial staff as necessary

—Foster a collaborative culture, managing a weekly editorial conference and other staff meetings to develop ideas for new content and ways to grow Glasstire’s brand

—Utilize Google Analytics and other web traffic software to analyze performance of Glasstire’s content and inform new approaches to producing stories

—Check and send Glasstire’s weekly newsletters, in collaboration with the News Editor

—Appear in Glasstire videos and co-host the biweekly Art Dirt podcast

—Assist the Publisher with revenue-generating activity: provide content information for grant writing purposes, attend and assist with fundraising events, and support donor cultivation

—Develop relationships with organizations, arts professionals, artists, and others across Texas

Qualifications

—Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, editing skills, and knowledge of grammar

—Familiarity with contemporary art and art writing

—Strong track record of leadership and ability to take initiative and work with efficiency, flexibility, and good humor

—Minimum of 3 years’ prior writing and editorial experience, preferably in publishing, with working knowledge of the best journalism and SEO practices

—Must be detail-oriented, highly organized, a self-starter, and able to work efficiently both in a team and independently

—Must be comfortable with Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and Adobe Photoshop

—Media editing skills: familiarity with audio and video editing software

—Familiarity with WordPress, the Texas art community, and/or written and spoken Spanish a plus

This is a full-time position. Salary is commensurate with experience. Glasstire offers a flexible work schedule with opportunities for remote work.

To apply, email your CV, three references, a writing sample of no more than 500 words, and a cover letter specifying your requested salary to [email protected] Please use the subject line “Editor-in-Chief Job Application.” Please specify where you saw the posting. The application deadline is March 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM.