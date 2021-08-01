Job Alert: Glasstire Seeks a Texas-Based News Editor

Glasstire is seeking a News Editor to add to our team! The News Editor is responsible for writing, sourcing, assigning, and overseeing daily news articles for Glasstire, the online publication for art in Texas.

Applications for this position are due by September 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM. See below for the full job listing.

Position Summary

The News Editor plays a vital role in shaping the content our readers see: published at minimum once daily, our news stories are often the most-read content on Glasstire. The News Editor sources, researches, writes, and edits short news articles relating to visual art in Texas, and also assigns/commissions news articles to contributing writers and Glasstire’s staff. The ideal candidate will have deep connections in one or more cities in Texas, and will have a reporter’s knack for finding and telling interesting stories.

This is an opportunity to use your journalistic skills to reach one of the largest art audiences in the country while meeting interesting people in Texas.

The News Editor must possess outstanding writing and communication skills. This is a public role, and the News Editor represents Glasstire in the Texas art community. The ideal candidate is an adaptable team player who understands that, as Glasstire is a small nonprofit organization, all hands are typically on deck.

This position is based in Texas; the applicant may live in any of the state’s regions. Travel across Texas is required. Attendance at evening and weekend art events is expected, and should be something the News Editor enjoys doing.

In this job, the News Editor will enhance existing skills relating to:

— Writing, researching, reporting, editing, copy editing, and fact-checking

— Managing a content calendar

— Working on an editorial team

— Video and audio editing

Responsibilities

— Source, research, and fact-check news stories of interest to Glasstire readers

—Author, at minimum, one news story per day

— Manage the publication’s news content calendar, ensuring that stories are covered in a timely manner

—Develop and maintain relationships with new and existing Glasstire contributors

—Contribute, twice a month, feature content (reviews, essays, interviews, holiday-related stories, etc.) to Glasstire

— Organize, record, and edit videos and podcasts with Glasstire staffers and guests

— Actively participate in a weekly editorial conference and other staff meetings

— Create, check, and send weekly newsletters in collaboration with the Editor-in-Chief

— Support translators in the creation of Spanish-language content for the website

— Develop relationships with organizations, arts professionals, artists, and others across Texas

In addition, the News Editor will be expected to:

—Travel across Texas, acting as a representative for Glasstire at events, art spaces, and museums

— Participate in organizing and executing other organizational endeavors, including fundraisers and public events

This position reports to the Editor-in-Chief.

Qualifications

—Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

—Ability to turn in clean, professionally written copy

—Familiarity with contemporary art and art writing

—Ability to quickly adapt and learn from edits made to news and feature stories

—Must be detail-oriented, highly organized, and a self-starter

—Must be able to work both independently and in a small team

—Proven ability to work with efficiency, flexibility, and good humor

—Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with a wide array of people

—Solid computer skills: must be comfortable with MS Office and Adobe Photoshop

—Media editing skills: familiarity with audio and video editing software

—Minimum of 2 years’ prior relevant work experience

—Familiarity with written and spoken Spanish a plus

—Familiarity with WordPress a plus

—Familiarity with the Texas art community a plus

This is a full-time position. Salary is commensurate with experience. Glasstire offers a flexible work schedule with opportunities for remote work.

To apply, email your CV, three references, a writing sample of no more than 500 words, and a cover letter specifying your requested salary to [email protected] Please use the subject line “News Editor Job Application.” Please specify where you saw the posting. The application deadline is September 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM.

About Glasstire

Glasstire is the oldest online-only art magazine in the country. We are proud to have promoted the visual arts in Texas to a local, regional and national audience since 2001. Glasstire is the only publication in Texas that is producing serious art criticism on a daily basis. We are the journal of record for the Texas visual art community.