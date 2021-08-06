The Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) at the University of Houston College of the Arts, in partnership with the American Academy in Rome (AAR), has launched a fellowship in Rome for Houston-area visual artists.

Filmmaker, creative soprano, performer, composer, improviser, and writer Lisa E. Harris was selected out of 40 applicants as the inaugural fellow for the program, and will spend eight weeks in Rome on the AAR campus with studio access and a stipend.

“It brings me joy to put on for my city around the world. It’s a gift to be supported in doing so. Grazie Mille!” says Harris.

The panel of judges for the fellowship included: Abinadi Meza, 2015 Rome Prize Fellow and associate professor in the UH School of Art; Kelly Montana, Assistant Curator, Menil Drawing Institute; and Alison de Lima Greene, Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

To learn more about the fellowship, visit the CASE website.