Houston’s Immersive Art Museum “Seismique” Announces Mural Open Call

Seismique, a Houston-based immersive art museum, is seeking to enlist the creative contributions of five local and regional artists who wish to be part of a new outdoor mural project that will “transform the outward-facing external wall into a multi-faceted artistic vision designed to further augment the totality of the Seismique experience.”

With no specific theme required to apply, each muralist selected will be given a canvas that is 43’ wide by 28’ tall. Selected artists will each receive $5,000 upon completion, and Seismique will pay for materials. With preference given to submissions received by April 21, 2021, artists can apply here.

Last year, the 40,000-square-foot space reserved 12 of its 40 galleries (Seismique interchangeably calls them “galaxies”) for Houston-area artists. Creators include Input Output, Kai Ussin, and Moon Papas.

The museum’s co-founder Josh Corley states: “…the response to Seismique since opening our doors to the public in December of last year has been tremendous, and we are ecstatic that Houstonians and visitors alike have embraced the concept so enthusiastically… we are always looking to innovate with new inventive elements. This mural project allows us to do just that while also continuing to give local artists an outlet for both creativity and financial gain. We look forward to again receiving thoughtful submissions and have no doubt that the response will be as fruitful as when we put out our first call for artists over a year ago.”

Seismique also offers educational workshops that serve students from local schools across Greater Houston looking for technology-driven learning opportunities in disciplines related to S.T.E.A.M. (Science / Technology / Engineering / Arts / Mathematics). More information about Seismique is available through its website.

