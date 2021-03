“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Birds

Some eye bleach for you: a collection of birds on things through time.

A clip from “To Kill a Talking Bird,” from Season 4 Episode 14 of Frasier, 1997.

A clip from “A Song for Portland,” from Season 1 Episode 2 of Portlandia, 2011. (See a breakdown of this clip below.)

A clip from a Bernie Sanders rally in Portland, 2016.