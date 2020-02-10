Ignite Arts/CultureBank Dallas Announce Presentations and Panel With Dallas Artists

In 2018, CultureBank Dallas, the Texas arm of a San Francisco-based arts investor, received the Meadows Prize from Ignite/Arts Dallas, a Southern Methodist University (SMU) cultural initiative. Since then, Ignite/Arts Dallas has worked with CultureBank to provide funding and mentorship for six Dallas artists working within their communities to create lasting change.

The first leg of the CultureBank Dallas initiative culminates on Tuesday, February 25, with presentations and a panel discussion, titled Life in Deep Ellum, to be followed by a post-event happy hour.

The presenters include Sara Cardona (Teatro Dallas); Tisha Crear (Recipe Oak Cliff); Ofelia Faz-Garza (Semillitas Literacy Initiative); Jin-Ya Huang (Break Bread, Break Borders); Fred Villanueva (Ash Studios); VET (ArtcycleTX); Brent Brown (Trinity Park Conservancy); Jennifer Scripps (Dallas Office of Arts and Culture) and five others. For the full list, please visit CultureBank’s website here.

For more info and to register to attend the event Life in Deep Ellum, please follow this link.