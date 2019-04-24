Historic Preservation Funds Announced for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) with assistance from Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) has opened their application for distributing new funding from the National Park Service (NPS) Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund.

These grants will assist with the repair of damage to historic Texas properties. Owners of historic buildings, structures, objects, and archeological sites in counties designated for individual assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are eligible to apply for the approximately $10.3 million dollars allocated. Funds can be used for historic property repairs, architectural and archeological surveys, and local disaster preparation and response plans.

This latest grant joins a series of other Texas-based relief efforts that have followed devastating hurricanes in recent years. In 2017, the TCA distributed nearly $500,000 to various organizations affected by Hurricane Harvey. In 2018, the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund (HARF) distributed nearly $40,000 to individual artists and organizations. And in March of this year, The Houston Arts Alliance (HAA), an art and culture organization charged with overseeing government grants for the city’s creative community, launched a new website to help arts organizations and individual artists combat the impacts of disasters.

Applications for the Supplemental Historic Preservation Funds are open until May 24. Eligible counties for funding can be found here and the application portal can be found here. The funds will be committed and allocated during the TCA commission meeting on July 18 and 19.