No Idea Festival Returns for 16th Year

From February 21st– 24th, the No Idea Festival returns to various venues in Austin. The longest-running improvised music festival in the Southwest, No Idea brings together collaborations between avant-garde, sound art, electronic, and improvisational performers from Texas and around the world. No Idea’s curatorial mission focuses on three goals:

Presenting festival curated first-time collaborations between artists.

Advancing existing collaborations that are in various stages of development.

Establishing new music projects involving festival artists.

The schedule is as follows below:

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Venue: The Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons Rd. 78702 // 8pm to 11:30pm

Dutch avant-garde vocalist Jaap Blonk will perform with Boston double bassist Damon Smith.

Friday, February 22, 2019

Venue: The Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons Rd. 78702 // 8pm to 11:30pm

Japanese electronic music pioneer Toshimaru Nakamura and NYC avant-percussionist Sean Meehan will perform their long-standing duo.

Saturday, February 23, 2019 (Afternoon Program)

Venue: Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery, 3411 E 5th St, 78702 // 1pm to 4pm

Berlin sound artist Werner Dafeldecker will present Monolith — an audio-visual installation created while the artist was on an extensive research trip in the Antarctic Peninsula.

Saturday, February 23, 2019 (Evening Program)

Venue: The Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons Rd. 78702 // 8pm to 11:30pm

Mexico City performance artist Bárbara Lázara debuts a new work commissioned especially for No Idea 2019.

Sunday, February 24, 2019 (Afternoon Program)

Venue & Time: TBA

Italian electro-acoustic sound artist Valerio Tricoli will make his Texas debut in a special site-specific solo performance (Location announced Feb. 5).

No Idea will also present a festival in Mexico City from February 28-March 2. Tickets and more information can be found here.