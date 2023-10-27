Lawndale Opens Call for Exhibitions

Lawndale, a Houston-based multidisciplinary contemporary art center, has announced an open call for 2024 and 2025 exhibition proposals.

The organization’s website indicates that in order to better support artists from within the Houston and Gulf Coast region, Lawndale is currently reconsidering its exhibition open call process in order to work toward an “incubator model.” During this transitional period, the organization has launched an open call for the coming years and said that proposals will be reviewed on a rolling basis, in December 2023, April 2024, and August 2024.

Proposals will be selected by a panel, including Lawndale’s Executive Director, Anna Walker and Operations and Exhibitions Manager, Jeremy Johnson, as well as an Advisory Board made up of artists, curators, and scholars from Houston or with ties to the region. Lawndale accepts proposals across artistic disciplines, including visual, performing, and literary arts. Applicants can request a specific gallery space, floorplans for which are available on the Lawndale website. Proposals should be for exhibitions that have not previously been shown in Houston.

While in the past Lawndale has utilized Submittable for its proposal process, this year they are accepting proposals via email ([email protected]). Submissions should include an artist bio, project statement, two references, and work samples.

Lawndale is W.A.G.E. certified, and offers the following honoraria:

– $1,250/artist or curator (one-person exhibition)

– $625/artist or curator (two-person exhibition)

– $315/artist or curator (group exhibition featuring 3-5 artists)

– $190/artist or curator (group exhibition, 6+ artists)

– $500 Performance of Existing Work (divided equally among participating artists/performers)

– $1,000 Performance, Commission of New Work (divided equally among participating artists/performers)

For more information visit the Lawndale website.