Dallas Fundraising Organization Art Conspiracy to Cease Operations

Dallas-based nonprofit Art Conspiracy (ArtCon) is shutting down after 18 years of operation. Founded in 2005 by Sarah Jean Semrad and Jason Roberts, ArtCon’s mission was to help “artists and musicians ‘conspire’ to raise funds and activate awareness for regional creative programs and causes.”

Over the past two decades, the group raised half a million dollars for a variety of beneficiaries by hosting art auctions and live music performances. Past recipients include The Children’s Health Fund; Volunteers of America’s Resolana program; 29 Pieces’ MasterPeace program; Musical Angels; W.T. White High School; Girls Rock Dallas; My Possibilities; Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folklorico; MAP – Make Art with Purpose; Music is our Weapon; Seek the Peace; and Cry Havoc Theater Company. Before shuttering, ArtCon will make one final $6,000 donation to DFW-area mental health awareness group Foundation 45.

ArtCon’s board of directors points to the COVID19 pandemic as their last, insurmountable financial obstacle. In a press release, board president Geoff Barry explained: “Before the pandemic, ArtCon was facing mounting pressures in the search for event spaces and navigating growing costs that were hindering our model, which was already challenged by its all-volunteer structure and role as a ‘pass-through’ organization that donates all the funds it raises. COVID19 effectively ended our ability to evolve around these limitations, stopping us from not only putting on our signature annual fundraisers, but also from building a steady pipeline of volunteer leadership to execute them.”

Mr. Barry goes on to say that the board is “saddened” to cease their fundraising work, but “proud of what [ArtCon has] been able to accomplish over the years — not just the money raised, but also the many connections made and collaborations that have been born from them.”

There are still ways to support Foundation 45, an organization focused on channeling a punk DIY ethos to “serve the Dallas/Fort Worth creative community by providing free top-tier mental health and recovery services while working to destigmatize the conversation around mental health.” The press release from ArtCon encourages participation in Foundation 45’s upcoming Art of the Guitar 2023 fundraiser on Saturday, October 21.

At the event, over 45 artist-decorated guitars will be up for auction. Cartoonist William Bubba Flint, India Hearne of Whiski Designs, IZK Davies, and Brianne Moore are among the artists who have guitars in the event. According to Foundation 45’s website, each auction winner “will not only become the owner of a one-of-a-kind guitar but will also be privy to a personal account, shedding light on the artist’s relationship with Foundation 45 and their personal journey towards mental wellness.”

Foundation 45 Executive Director and CEO Lauren O’Connor praised and mourned Art Conspiracy in the organization’s press release: “We certainly understand the devastating effects of the pandemic and the effects it’s had on so many nonprofit organizations. We are grateful for ArtCon’s contributions, which will provide valuable mental healthcare services to the Dallas arts community.”