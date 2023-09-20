Five-Minute Tours: Joan Frederick at Blue Star Arts Complex, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Joan Frederick: DREAMING ON THE SIDE at Blue Star Arts Complex, San Antonio. Dates: August 31 – September 21, 2023.

Via the artist:

“This is a 30-year retrospective of my work using light, photography and mixed media. I like to push photography into 3-D using mixed media and light, although I also work in paint, drawing and new pieces such as photo rugs, aluminum repousse and mobiles. I enjoy paring my ideas down into minimalism and light works, but humor and relationships also fuel the work I do.”