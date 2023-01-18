Five-Minute Tours: Kelly Schaub at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Kelly Schaub: WAXING POETIC: Collage & Encaustic at Art Center of Corpus Christi. Dates: January 6 – February 25, 2023. Encaustic Workshop: February 10-11, 2023.

Via Art Center of Corpus Christi:

“Rockport, Texas collage artist Kelly Schaub was awarded this solo show after receiving ‘Best of Show’ honors in the 2022 All Membership Show, juried by Brad Eilering, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Del Mar College. Schaub teaches collage and encaustic, and is also the founder of Collage-Lab.com.

The tag line for this exhibit really should be ‘elevating the everyday’ – from everyday papers transformed through collage to everyday objects altered by the addition of hot wax. I feel a lyrical connection with my materials and my two favorite mediums. So, please allow me to wax poetic about simple materials, like paper scraps, and simple objects like a camera or a ball of twine or a children’s block.

Found objects and vintage ephemera – catalogs, receipts, postcards, game pieces – all created to last for a relatively short period of time. Discarded, recycled, thrifted, and pulled from the dust bin – these items are not rubbish in the eyes of a collage artist.

I start with possibilities – and seemingly endless ideas. All driven by the materials. The photos and handwritten letters and ticket stubs and magazine ads – the cookbooks and primers and yearbooks – the old LIFE magazines – they all have a story to tell, or a song or a poem. Ironic that I inhabit a world where many of my source materials are now obsolete – no need for encyclopedias, everything’s on the internet – no one writes letters any more – the trusty paperback replaced by a Kindle – when was the last time you perused a big, thick catalog, like the Sears Wish Book?”