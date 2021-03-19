Dallas Arboretum To Present Modern Zimbabwean Sculptures

From May 1 to August 8 this year, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present its returning exhibition of Zimbabwean stone sculptures, ZimSculpt. In conjunction with the exhibition, the Arboretum will for the first time host a Black Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 1, featuring cooking demonstrations, as well as Black-owned businesses, and music.

“After their popular success in 2017, we’re excited to welcome back ZimSculpt to showcase the magnificent contemporary sculptures that fit perfectly in our garden setting,” states Jim Ryan, Chairman of the Dallas Arboretum. “The statues have been described as strong and delicate, stark and complex, contemporary and exquisitely handmade. We invite you to see them this summer.”

More than 100 sculptures carved from serpentine and semi-precious stones, created by the Shona people of Zimbabwe, will be part of the garden exhibition. Two sculptors, Passmore Mupindiko and Brighton Layson, will present sculpture demos during the run of the exhibition. The sculptures will be available for purchase in the Arboretum’s marketplace in Pecan Grove, and part of the proceeds will support the Arboretum. Tickets are available online or by calling 214-515-6615, and masks will be required for guests over five years old.

For more information about the exhibition and the artists, please go here.

Passmore Mupindiko started carving in wood in 1992 after his father passed away. As he developed these masterful skills, he transitioned to carving and working with stone in 1998. He continued to improve his knowledge of care, maintenance and carving of stone at the Tengenenge Arts Community. His main subjects in stone are leaf-bowls, slender Guinea fowl, shells and leaf heads.

Brighton Layson, who began his career in engineering, began sculpting in 1999 when he worked as his brother’s assistant sculptor at Gwindingwi Sculptors in Zimbabwe. He started making sculpting tools and is now a major supplier of these tools in the art industry. Along with other sculptors, he formed the Tafara Mabvuku Art Association (TAMAA).

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.