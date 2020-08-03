Five-Minute Tours: Texas Legends: William Anzalone + Cruz Ortiz at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Texas Legends: William Anzalone + Cruz Ortiz at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art Gallery, Houston. Dates: June 13-July 31 2020.

Via Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art Gallery: “Texas Legends highlights the work of two prolific Texas-based artists, William Anzalone and Cruz Ortiz.”

“William Anzalone has earned the reputation as one of Texas’ most compelling landscape artists. His paintings hang in numerous private, corporate and public collections, including The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Fayez Sarofim Collection. For more than half a century, he has been represented by Houston blue chip gallery Meredith Long & Company. An influential teacher at the University of Houston for five decades, Anzalone taught art world luminaries such as Julian Schnabel. Originally a figurative painter, Anzalone’s 1983 move to Round Top interjected landscape into the subject of this Brooklyn-reared artist. While occasional town scenes and farm buildings appear in his oils or pastels, Anzalone is most enamored of the pure land and its changing state based upon season or time of day. ”

“Cruz Ortiz lives and works in San Antonio, Texas and uses painting, print, sculpture, drawing, and public activation to address issues related to his experiences growing up in the bicultural landscape of South Texas. Cruz and his wife Olivia have recently launched a new project that revolves around his love of hands-on printmaking and graphic design with a purpose. Burnt Nopal is a creative factory that produces thoughtful design influenced by contemporary art.”