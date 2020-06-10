RAW Artists Presents: The National Arts Drive in Houston, June 20

Houston will join other major American cities, as well as cities in Canada and Mexico, in the National Arts Drive on June 20, 2020. (The event was rescheduled from June 6, in honor of the Black Lives Matters protests.) In the wake of COVID-19, with many artists losing revenue and income sources, the independent arts organization RAW Natural Born Artists has developed a creative solution:

“We’re calling on artists everywhere (RAW Artists or not) to perform, showcase, and display their work on front lawns, driveways, balconies, windows sills, or from the front of a participating local business (where safe and applicable).”

The idea is for artists to accept payments through mobile platforms from “Drivers,” the folks who tour their streets in order to encounter the artists’ works. Drivers are also encouraged to engage with artists through their social media or from a safe distance.

More about the event, from RAW:

“While we appreciate the virtual world and all that it provides, we also know that nothing compares to a real-life art experience … We’re inviting the community to take a drive through their city blocks and suburban streets to see and hear the vibrant creativity that is living within their own neighborhoods. But, not only to enjoy the sights and sounds of our creative culture but to also directly support local artists through a socially distanced touch-free digital map that our web team here at RAW has built.

“This is a completely free community and artist experience. There are no fees to register on the map and no ticket sales necessary for Drivers. All donations from the public go directly to participating artists. Our RAW team is producing this movement across 10 major US cities, as well as select locations in Canada and Mexico, however, if you’re interested in being an ambassador for your city, town or country or offering street-facing space for artists, and/or partnering with us in any capacity, we welcome your support.”

Through showcase events, RAW spotlights independent talent in visual art, film, fashion and accessories design, music, performance art, beauty, crafts, tech, and photography. To find one in your city, visit RAW’s website.

“We believe that we are stronger together than we are apart. By joining together we can do more to share the creative culture of our generation. We think that every independent artist deserves the opportunity to be seen, heard and loved.”

– Heidi Luerra, Founder & CEO