Great Right Now (and Really Always): Rob Wilson’s Instagram

The incredibly gifted Rob Wilson, an illustrator and graphic designer who moved from Dallas to New York City not all that long ago, is a very hot commodity in journalism and media (and has been for some time), but as he rides out COVID-19 like the rest of us, he’s at home with his dog Maisie doing lovely short comics about… all this, and posting them to his Instagram. His IG is always, always good — he’s an incredibly responsive artist — but if you need a sweet and poetic distraction (with a dose of humor) for a few minutes that connects you back to this crazy shared experience, we highly recommend checking it out. He also posts on Facebook.

****

Rob Wilson is an illustrator and graphic designer. Originally from West Texas, he spent more than 22 years creating award-winning work as designer and creative director for a Dallas design agency. In 2011 he founded the firm Silas Tom.

Wilson brings his wit and distinctive style to projects that include work for Dell, Design Within Reach, Monocle, Neiman Marcus, AT&T, HarperCollins, Refinery 29, The Washington Post Maga- zine, Hudson Yards, Nasher Sculpture Center and The Wall Street Journal. He is also the creator of the icon for Welcome to Night Vale, one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world. His work has been honored by Communication Arts, AIGA, Dallas Society of Visual Communication, Print, Type Director’s Club and Graphis. He was part of First Things First during NYCxDesign Week, sev- eral groups shows at Erin Cluley Gallery and the ArtSpace 14 Exhibition at Pan McMillan London. In 2018, Rob was nominated for the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award. Rob lives in New York City.