Odessa Unveils “The Odessa Spire”

On December 16, Odessa Arts, an organization that promotes art and humanities in the Permian Basin, will unveil a new piece of public art, titled The Odessa Spire, by Philadelphia artist Ray King.

The 109’ 7 3/4” lighted work incorporates the former Rock Hill Springs shopping center sign, which had been abandoned and derelict for nearly 30 years. During the Public Art Master Plan, Odessa residents identified the sign as a piece of Odessa history. Ray King, whose projects of lighting-based public art span the country, was selected out of 75 applicants.

The lighting of the Spire will occur on December 16 at 7:30pm at 820 N. Maple Ave, in Odessa. Live entertainment will begin at 6:45.