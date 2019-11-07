Deadline For $10K Young Masters Grant Applications is November 15

Calling all young artists who would like $10,000! Specifically, 8th-11th grade Texas students in all art disciplines are urged to apply for a 2020 Young Masters Grant. The Young Masters programs award each student $5,000 per year for two years ($10,000 total) for the pursuit of advanced study, usually in the form of summer intensive studies at places like School of the Arts Institute of Chicago, Rhode Island School of Design, and Maryland Institute College of Art. The deadline for 2020, which we announced in August, is November 15.

Since 2002, nearly 30 young visual artists have received the grant. Past awardees include performance artist Ei-Jane Janet Lin, zine artist and Zine Fest Houston organizer Sarah Welch, interdisciplinary artist Margaux Crump, artist and writer Katie Pipkin, popular webcomic illustrator Karina Farek, and digital artist Rachael Milton. Before Friday, November 15th, students will need to fill out the application (including samples of work), and provide a letter from both a parent and a mentor. Considerations from the Texas Commission on the Arts website:

-Does the student currently evidence a high level of aptitude and skill in their chosen field for their current age?

-Is the course of study appropriate for the student? Has the applicant provided substantial evidence that there is a strong commitment on the part of the student, instructor, and parents?

-Is the course of study likely to achieve the intended goals? Will support for the application provide an opportunity not otherwise available to the student (because of economic need, geographic isolation, or lack of appropriate expertise/opportunity within the community to pursue specific artistic development/genre)?

The Texas Young Masters Program is a joint initiative between the Texas Cultural Trust and the Texas Commission on the Arts, and recognized excellence in 8th through 11th grade students in dance, theatre, literary arts, media arts, film, music, and visual arts. The program offers financial assistance to develop their talents.