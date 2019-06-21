Two New Galleries Find Refuge Outside of Austin

The Canadian-born artist, Sandra Langston (who is represented by Davis Gallery in Austin), and art enthusiasts and entrepreneurs Donna Blair and Tamara Carlisle, recently opened galleries near (but not in) Austin or the Austin area this year.

Langston Gallery, which celebrated its grand opening just his past week on June 14 in Lampasas, is Sandra Langston’s first gallery, and as listed by Glasstire, will focus on showing the artist’s own works in oils, ceramics, and sculpture. Langston said of the opening on her blog this week:

“We had a wonderful opening night on June 14, it exceeded my expectations, and was such a great opportunity to meet and greet people from Lampasas and surrounding areas, as well as my best fans from Austin (you know who you are!). I can’t thank Lampasas enough for their warm and continuing welcome. You all are fantastic!”

Commerce Gallery, which officially opened on March 1 of this year, will celebrate its grand opening on July 5, 2019 with an exhibition of Stella Alesi’s large-scale minimalist works, and a full exhibition from artist-in-residence, Christopher St. Leger. Founded by Donna Blair and Tamara Carlisle, Commerce Gallery, which settled in the historic downtown district of Lockhart, will highlight the works of contemporary artists in the region.

Both galleries join the company of other new-ish art spaces in the region, such as Spellerberg Projects in Lockhart, and the Red and White Gallery in Fayetteville, to have set of shop outside the Austin metropolitan area. And with Austin’s real estate boom continuing and more and more art spaces struggling to find or keep homes in the city, this could be a popular route for younger dealers, collectives, and gallerists to pursue in the region.

The Langston Gallery, located at 515 East 3rd Street, Lampasas, is open Thursdays–Saturdays from 4pm to sunset, and by appointment. Commerce Gallery, located at 102 S. Commerce St. in downtown Lockhart, is open to the public Thursdays-Sundays 11am–5pm and by appointment. Commerce Gallery celebrates its opening on July 5, 6pm–9pm.