Southwest School of Art’s Patricia Morales Selected for 2019 CAELI Program

The National Guild for Community Arts Education, an 82-year-old organization with the mission of maximizing creative potential in arts education, has announced that Patricia Morales of Southwest School of Art in San Antonio has been selected as part of the 2019 class of the Community Arts Education Leadership Institute (CAELI). Morales is the Director of Young Artist Programs at Southwest School of Art.

Now in its tenth year, CAELI provides an intense, immersive experience for arts education professionals to advance their leadership skills. Over the course of eight months, the program includes a five-day, in-person seminar held at Bryn Mawr College, one-on-one coaching with top trainers and practitioners, and virtual workshops.

Morales is one of 26 individuals representing community arts education organizations across the nation who will participate in CAELI. “This year’s cohort are phenomenal members of the arts education landscape and we look forward to seeing what they go on to accomplish during and beyond CAELI,” says Quanice Floyd, the National Guild’s director of learning and leadership development.

The Entire CAELI 2019 Class is below: