SMU Artist Awarded Berlin Residency

Southern Methodist University’s (SMU) Meadows School of the Arts, in Dallas, and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC have named Julia Jalowiec as the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Texas Emerging Artist Award recipient.

The award is given annually to a student or recent graduate from SMU or Texas Christian University (TCU), with each school alternating years. In 2020, an artist from TCU will be selected for the residency opportunity.

The residency includes travel, lodging, and studio space at the international cultural center Künstlerhaus Bethanien, as well as transportation and a $5,000 stipend.

States Eileen Maxson, senior lecturer of photography at SMU and a jury member for the award: “From the moment we met Julia, it was evident that she embodies the award’s core values of passion, integrity, respect and discipline. In her work, Julia brings levity to weighty subject matter, like mortality, with conceptual wit and a playful approach to mediums and materials. We were moved by Julia’s twofold commitment to art as an outlet for personal transformation and as an opportunity to impact and educate her community.”

Jalowiec earned her B.F.A. from SMU in 2018. She works in cast iron, ceramics, printmaking and painting mediums. She writes of her work: “My figurative works become friends as I create people that I have imagined and would like to get to know. Balancing the grotesque with occasional humor, I attempt to capture the dichotomy that life can bring as I experience joy with the realization of my own mortality.”