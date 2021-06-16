2021 Nasher Artist Grant Deadline Nears: Apply by June 30

There is still time to apply for the 2021 Nasher Sculpture Center Artist Grants. The deadline is in two weeks: June 30. The award, formerly known as the Nasher Sculpture Center Microgrant, is not so micro anymore, with artists now being awarded $2,000 each, up from the original $250-$1000 dollars (the Nasher’s annual artist grant initiative kicked off six years ago).

Artists 18 years or older who currently live in any of the North Texas counties of Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker, or Wise, can apply. Artists working in any media will be considered, and the $2,000 grant may be used directly for any resources or endeavors that benefit the artist’s practice.

Last year, at the height of the Covid pandemic, the Nasher doubled the amount of grants available, from five the previous year, to ten. The number of grants were increased in order to meet artists’ needs for support due to the pandemic, and to help them continue studio and curatorial projects. The 2020 grant recipients were Sarah Ayala, Sara Cardona, Janeil Engelstad, Julia Jalowiec, David Jeremiah, Cynthia Mulcahy, Nancy Newberry, Darryl Ratcliff, Raul Rodriquez, and Third Space DFW.

Cardona, in an email to Glasstire last year, wrote: “I am thrilled to be part of a mix of progressive artists… for whom I have a deep admiration, [who] are making powerful work. I think the range of projects speaks to a thoughtful selection process — not all the work is based in social practice — and it’s important that they recognize a variety of ways artists might be working through this intense time.”

The jurors for the award are usually one of the former year’s recipients, along with Nasher curatorial staff, and an international artist. To apply for the 2021 Nasher Artist Grant, please go here.