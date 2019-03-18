Crop-Circle Art! Two-Acre Beto O’Rourke Crops Up in Austin

Yesterday a new Texas-sized portrait of presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke was unveiled near Austin’s Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It’s a two-acre crop circle piece by ‘Father Of Crop Art’, Kansas-based artist Stan Herd, who created the work with the help of his son over the past week.

NBCDFW reports that Herd “converted part of the land at Carson Creek Ranch into larger-than-life art. The ranch is in very close proximity to the airport.” The crop circle is easily seen by anyone flying in and out of Austin-Bergstrom.

“Herd used soil, grass and rock as his canvas as he transformed the two-acre site into crop art of O’Rourke’s profile.”

El Paso native and former Texas congressman O’Rourke threw his hat in the big 2020 ring last week.