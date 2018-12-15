MFAH Presents 26th Annual Iranian Film Festival

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston returns with its lauded Iranian Film Festival on the weekends of January 18–20 and 25–27, 2019. This is the longest-running film festival at the MFAH and this year’s line up is particularly striking and impressive. Some of the highlights include: Legendary iconoclast Jafar Panahi’s (Taxi, This is Not a Film) film 3 Faces, that finds Panahi travelling to rural Iran; Shirin Neshat’s film within a film Looking for Oum Kulthum follows a female filmmaker trying to make a biopic of the great singer Oum Kulthum; and A Man of Integrity, which won Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2017, follows a goldfish farmer hampered by bribery and corruption

Despite constant jingoistic rhetoric towards Iran by the US government and the political-media complex, Persian culture is profoundly deep and the film industry regularly produces some of the most interesting films in the world. Iranian directors such as Asghar Farhadi and Abbas Kiarostami can truly be considered some of the greatest directors of the last 30 years.

Admission is $10, or $8 for members. For more details, please go here.