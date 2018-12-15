Fund Your Art Project! CADD FUND 2019 is Just Around the Corner

In 2014, the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) launched a program called the CADD FUND, to support new projects by Dallas-area art alumni. The evening operates something like a PechaKucha Night, where ideas about potential projects are presented by current or previous B.A, B.F.A., M.A. or M.F.A. graduates or candidates from institutions within 100 miles of Dallas. CADD awards the winning proposal “$2500 to $7500+ and beyond.” Money for the CADD FUND is raised by ticket sales to the event. Tickets are $40 per person, and they will go on sale in January.

For this year’s CADD FUND, six finalists will be chosen by three jurors prior to the event itself, which will be held in Dallas on March 20, 2019. The audience will be encouraged to ask the presenters questions about their proposed projects. Winners are selected by audience vote, and are announced that very evening.

For more info go here, and to apply to make a proposal, please go here. Applications are due by February 1, 2019.