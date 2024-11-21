Untitled Art Fair Comes to Houston in 2025

Untitled Art, a contemporary art fair, has announced that it will expand to Texas with an invitational fair in September 2025.

Established in 2012, Untitled Art takes place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Each year, an international curatorial team selects new and seasoned exhibitors to participate in the fair. Untitled Art supports emerging artists, young galleries, and nonprofit organizations through Nest, an initiative that removes entry barriers by offering subsidized booths. Additionally, the fair hosts educational programming such as an on-site podcast series, artist talks, and community activations.

The announcement of Untitled Art’s expansion to Texas comes on the heels of the Houston art scene being honored as the inaugural “Spotlight On…” city for the Art Dealers Association of America’s 36th iteration of The Art Show in New York last month.

In a press release, Jeffrey Lawson, Founder of Untitled Art, noted, “Texas — and Houston specifically with its vast resources, great cultural wealth and standing as a gateway to Latin America — offers a myriad of opportunities to a growing brand like Untitled Art. Since its inception, we have worked diligently to create a premium platform that is engaging, experimental, and welcoming to all, a combination we think will resonate well in this market.”

Michael Slenske, a Los Angeles-based writer and curator who has written about Houston for W magazine and Architectural Digest, has been selected to serve as the Director for Untitled Art, Houston.

Mr. Slenske stated, “Over the past decade and a half, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Houston’s art landscape evolve firsthand, and there’s seemingly no limit to the potential of the city’s cultural infrastructure. Houston is a rich tapestry of contemporary and historic positions aided by recent milestone additions to The Menil Collection and Museum of Fine Arts, Houston as well as the key expansion plans for the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH), the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, ALMAAHH’s Latino cultural complex and the Ismaili Center on the horizon. These are all thoughtful investments in a vibrant arts scene, one that is filled with so many great artists and galleries that we’re excited to partner with.”

The inaugural exhibitors for Untitled Art, Houston have been selected by Mr. Lawson, Mr. Slenske, and Clara Andrade, the Executive Director of Untitled Art. The following participants have been confirmed: Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco, CA); Various Small Fires / VSF (Los Angeles, CA, Seoul, South Korea, and Dallas, TX); Half Gallery (New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA); and Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA); as well as 12.26 (Dallas, TX); Seven Sisters (Houston, TX); Martha’s (Austin, TX); and Megan Mulrooney (Los Angeles, CA), who are participating in the fair’s Nest initiative. A full list of exhibitors will be shared in Spring 2025.

Untitled Art, Houston is supported by Texas-based institutions and regional ambassadors who are part of the fair’s Host Committee, including collectors and philanthropists Jereann Chaney, Suzanne Deal Booth, Judy Nyquist, Melanie Lawson, John Guess, Jr. (CEO, Houston Museum of African American Culture), Matthew Harris (jewelry designer, Mateo New York), Kirby Liu (Lovett Group), Elle Moody (Moody Foundation) and Paola Creixell (PAC Art Residency); advisors Katharine Barthelme (Barthelme Art & Appraisals), Adam Green (Adam Green Art Advisory) and Lea Weingarten (Weingarten Art Group); and artists Vincent Valdez, Paul Kremer, Reynier Leyva Novo, Randy Twaddle, and Mary Ellen Carroll. Additionally, the following cultural partners have been announced: Discovery Green, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the CAMH, the University of Houston School of Art, and the art-focused hotel La Colombe d’Or.

Untitled Art, Houston will take place from September 19 through September 21, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Leading up to the fair, Untitled Art, Houston will present a series of activations across Texas to highlight the state’s contemporary art scene. More details will be shared in the coming months.

