Five-Minute Tours: Sabra Booth at Ozuna Library, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Sabra Booth: Herbal Traces: Medicinal Plants of South-Central Texas Art Exhibition at Ozuna Library and Learning Center (2nd floor) Palo Alto College, San Antonio. Dates: March 1– August 9, 2024.

Via Palo Alto College:

Herbal Traces by Palo Alto College Fine & Performing Arts faculty member, is an art exhibition about South-Central Texas flora, specifically with medicinal properties. Showcased in the windows of the Ozuna Library and Learning Center, this captivating installation highlights the importance of preserving our regional flora and its healing properties, while also creating a visually stimulating experience for all passersby. This exhibition is funded by the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation and the Department of Arts & Culture, City of San Antonio. A companion exhibition is also on display at the nearby San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular (SAVE) clinic on 603 E. Amber St. San Antonio, Texas 78221. https://thesaveclinic.com/ Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.