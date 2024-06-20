The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Arts Network & Fund (BANF), a Houston-based nonprofit, has opened the applications for local artists of color to be considered for a $20,000 grant.

Established in 2021 with support from the Ford Foundation’s America’s Cultural Treasures initiative and a consortium of Houston-based philanthropic organizations, BANF has provided funds to BIPOC artists and arts organizations throughout the city. Its Artist Awards program invests $1 million across three years to 50 artists. The funds are granted in two rounds: the 2023 Artist Awards recipients were announced in June 2023, and the 2025 round is now open for artists to apply.

Selected artists must be at least 21 years old, have had an operating residence in Greater Houston for the past 24 months, and self-identify as a member of the Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander communities, and/or other communities of color. Artists who applied to the 2023 Artist Awards program are encouraged to reapply.

Additionally, the open call indicates that artists should have demonstrated a history of service to and support of a local community of color, a dedicated artistic production, and a commitment to learning and engaging with others in a productive manner. Aside from receiving the funds, selected artists are expected to participate in an 18-month learning cohort that will work toward further developing and building networks among Houston’s BIPOC arts community.

All application materials must be submitted by Monday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. See a list of information sessions hosted by BANF below. The 2025 awardees will be announced in December 2024. Learn more about the 2025 Artist Awards and apply via BANF’s website.

2025 Artist Award Information Sessions

Monday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Spanish-Language Information Session via Zoom

Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m.

Application and Submittable Virtual Information Session

July 8 – 20

One-on-One Support Sessions (Registration opens June 25)

Tuesday, July 16, 6 p.m.

ALMAAAH Application Workshop Sessions (Leonel Castillo Community Center)