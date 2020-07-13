Artists: The City of Georgetown Wants to Show Your Sculpture. $1,500 First Prize

The City of Georgetown’s Arts and Culture Program has an ongoing open call to artists for their annual rotating Sculpture Tour. The juried, year-long outdoor exhibition happens across Georgetown, just north of Austin, including in its Downtown Cultural District. Deadline to apply is Saturday, August 1.

Applications for the Sculpture Tour for 2020-2021 began on June 1 and artists may submit up to three sculptures for consideration. Applicants will be notified in September, and 15 works will be selected. Artists must be professional artists over 18 years old to be eligible.

Prize categories include first, second, and honorable mention with a cash award of $1,500 for the first prize sculpture, $750 for second place, and $500 each for the 13 spots designated in the honorable mention category. Awards will be mailed as checks in December, and artists are required to sign a Sculpture Tour contract agreeing to a 25% commission to the City of Georgetown if a sculpture sells during the tour.

Artists will need to make an appointment to deliver and install the sculptures with help from City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation staff.

To submit a free application to the Sculpture Tour, please go here.