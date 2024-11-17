Earlier this month the City of Brownsville announced that it has hired Dr. Candace Matelic to create strategies that will enhance local art, history, and cultural spaces.

In a press release, the City shared that it “aims to foster a deeper connection between its residents and cultural heritage, revitalizing its museums and historical sites for future generations.”

This announcement comes three months after the City and the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art announced a formal partnership, with the City providing operational support. The museum has struggled financially for a number of years. According to available 990 forms, the institution operated with a negative net income from 2011 to 2013, and again from 2016 to 2022 (the most recent tax forms available).

In an August press release, Patti Ayala, President of the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art Board of Directors, stated, “We reached out to the City of Brownsville in our time of transition because we believe in the power of collaboration. With the City’s support, we are confident in our path toward restructuring and revitalizing the museum. This partnership will enhance our operational capabilities and will amplify our role as a key cultural and educational attraction in Brownsville.”

Ms. Matelic will work with the City to assess cultural sites, gather feedback from residents, and develop a plan to improve accessibility and engagement with the community. Ms. Matelic holds a PhD in Organizational Studies from the University of Albany, an MA in History Museum Studies from the State University of New York at Oneonta, and a BFA in Fine Arts from the University of Michigan. She has held leadership positions at various arts institutions, including the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico; the Santa Fe Children’s Museum; and the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives. She has also taught at Johns Hopkins University, the University of Victoria, Texas Christian University, and the University of New Mexico.

In a November press release, Ms. Matelic commented, “There’s an amazingly rich concentration of original historic elements in Brownsville. It’s a resource that distinguishes the city and deserves preservation — not only for tourists to learn about Brownsville but for residents to take pride in their own history, art, and culture.”