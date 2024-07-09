New Travel Fellowship Opens for Texas Artists

The Dorothy Antoinette LaSelle Foundation has launched its inaugural Travel Fellowship program for artists working and residing in Texas.

The Foundation was established in 2002, with Murray Smither serving as the initial Board President, the same year as the death of artist and educator Ms. LaSelle. Born in Nebraska, Ms. LaSelle earned a BA from Nebraska Wesleyan University and an MA in Art History from the University of Chicago before relocating to North Texas. She taught at Texas Woman’s University from 1928 to 1972, where she developed the art history program. Ms. LaSelle’s work is in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Dallas Museum of Art; the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Over the last two decades, the foundation granted funds to universities, museums, and other art programs including Texas Woman’s University, the Art Museum of South Texas, and the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Last month the Foundation announced the establishment of the Dorothy Antoinette LaSelle Travel Fellowship, which will award $5,000 to two Texas artists. To be eligible for the award, artists must hold a BA or BFA and have participated in at least three group or solo exhibitions in the past three years. The fellowship is intended to provide an opportunity for artists to complete a research trip that will support their artistic development.

Dr. Erika Doss, a Distinguished Professor in the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History at the University of Texas at Dallas, will serve as the guest juror. Ms. Doss’ studies include American art history, popular culture, and public culture of the 20th and 21st centuries. Her publications include Spiritual Moderns: Twentieth-Century American Artists and Religion (2023), Monumental Troubles: Rethinking What Monuments Mean Today (editor, 2018), and Memorial Mania: Public Feeling in America (2010). Ms. Doss is also the recipient of multiple Fulbright awards and has held fellowships at Stanford Humanities Center, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Research Center, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The application deadline is Saturday, August 31, 2024. Awardees will be announced on November 1 and grantees must complete travel between December 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025. Learn more about the application process and apply via Call for Entries.