16th Austin Asian American Film Festival Announces 2024 Schedule

The Austin Asian American Film Festival (AAAFF) has announced the schedule for its upcoming festival, featuring films by international, Asian Diasporic, Asian American, and local Texas filmmakers.

In a press release Hanna Huang, AAAFF Executive Director, said, “Through 12 features and 19 short films, our audience will get to delve into intimate stories of relationships. Our protagonists will encounter the personal growth (or not) that comes from finding inner strength and reconciling with their identities.”

The event will take place from June 26 through 30 at the AFS Cinema (located at 6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752). Opening night will include welcome remarks at 6:40 p.m. and a lobby party from 9:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. AAAFF’s annual Red Carpet Event will take place on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. Throughout the week, live Q&A sessions will feature directors, including Jean Shim, Kenji Tsukamoto, Thien An Pham, Erica Tanamachi, and Andy Nguyễn.

Mr. Nguyễn, Director of Fanti, remarked, “I have been following AAAFF’s programming for many years and have always wished to have an opportunity to be a part of it once I made a film one day. I am absolutely honored to be in the company of the Asian Americans who have played here.”

Festival badges and single-screening tickets can be purchased at the AAAFF website. See the opening night schedule below and a full schedule here.

Wednesday, June 26: OPENING NIGHT

6:40 – 7:00 p.m. – Welcome Remarks & Intro

7:00 – 7:13 p.m. – MSG: Mysterious Savory Grains by Kyle Finnegan

Country of Origin: United States; Language: English

7:13 – 8:40 p.m. – New Wave by Elizabeth Ai

Country of Origin: United States; Language: English and Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Accessibility: Closed Captioning in English avail for CC Reader Devices

Q&A to follow with director Elizabeth Ai

9:15 – 11 p.m. – Opening Night AFS Lobby Party