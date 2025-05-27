Glass sculptures and textile works are vastly different: glass is rigid and structured, while fabrics are soft and flowing. At Ruiz-Healy Art in San Antonio, the glasswork of Einar and Jamex De La Torre is showcased alongside hanging tapestries by Consuelo Jimenez Underwood. Their practices are threaded together by a shared investment in Latino narratives shaped by history and identity.

Consuelo Jimenez Underwood is Chicana, Indigenous, and American. As a child of migrant workers, she regularly crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a child. Her use of fabric recalls domesticity, but her narratives reach beyond the functional purpose of the material. The artist draws from Aztec codices and Mexican iconography to weave narratives of spirituality, social awareness, and physicality.

Einar and Jamex De La Torre create glass works that also go beyond the decorative and utilitarian standard of the material. The brothers and artistic duo were born in 1963 and 1960, respectively, in Guadalajara. In 1972, their family moved to California. Like Jimenez Underwood, the brothers frequently spent time on both sides of the border.

The three artists actively draw on their multifaceted cultural backgrounds to explore themes ranging from historical memory and landscapes to religious iconography, Indigenous resistance, personal narratives, and the complexities of the U.S.-Mexico border — often with humor and reflection.

Virgen Nopalera is a striking example of imagery that defines the De La Torre brothers’ visual language. At the base of this glasswork are resin-encased baby dolls. They serve as a reference to how religion is embedded in identity from an early age. The dolls could also echo the angel at the bottom of the traditional depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Above them rises a cactus — a plant rooted deeply in pre-Columbian and contemporary Mexican iconography. The central cactus pad takes the unmistakable shape of the Virgen de Guadalupe’s mandorla, with brilliant yellow flowers blooming outward, which is a symbol of divine presence and fertility. This fusion of Catholic and Indigenous visual codes does more than underscore the role of religion in individual identity; it gestures to the larger historical process by which Catholicism was introduced to Indigenous communities through layered, syncretic imagery that built upon preexisting cultural knowledge. This layering of sacred and synthetic materials, from the Virgin to mass-produced dolls, highlights the De La Torre brothers’ engagement with the hybrid realities of Mexican-American culture.

Jimenez Underwood also negotiates religious themes in Father, Son, and Holy Rebozo. In Catholicism, God exists as three coequal concepts, known as the Trinity: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Jimenez Underwood playfully critiques this hierarchy through three visual registers in her woven artwork. Using repeated chain stitches overlaid on the surface of the work, she depicts the Father with a cowboy hat in the upper register. The artist uses a similar technique to represent the Son with a baseball cap in the center. The Holy Spirit, in contrast, takes no anthropomorphic form in the lower register. Instead, it appears as open-work weaving composed of shiny metallic and thicker cotton thread in muted greens, blues, and lavenders. This suggests an ethereal, intangible presence that contrasts with the more literal male-coded imagery above.

By rendering the Father and Son through iconic symbols of masculine identity, Jimenez Underwood alludes to the male hierarchy embedded within Catholicism. However, by using traditionally domestic materials and embroidery techniques long associated with women’s labor, she repositions these sacred roles through a feminist lens. Her work asserts that feminine and domestic expressions not only belong in spiritual discourse, but also have the power to reshape it.

The De La Torre brothers offer a biting yet humorous critique of power structures in Letting Them Eat Cake. A glass pig perches atop a silver platter, reaching toward the viewer, as it towers over a pristine slice of vanilla cake. The piece references the infamous phrase often attributed to Marie Antoinette — “Let them eat cake” — which she allegedly uttered in response to the cries of a starving French populace. By portraying the pig as a stand-in for Antoinette’s sentiment, the brothers cast a satirical eye not only on the historical queen, but also on today’s ultra-wealthy elites who hoard excess while others go without. The work delivers a sharp commentary on contemporary power and its fixation on profit at the expense of humanity.

Resistance to elite power is a theme deeply familiar to the Yaqui people of Sonora, Mexico. During a visit to Yaqui pueblos, Jimenez Underwood was inspired by the community’s resilience in the face of historic oppression. From this experience, Resistencia Yaqui was born. The loom-woven work blends deep red and black, symbolizing the bloodshed and loss endured by the Yaqui throughout history. Events such as the 1900 Mazocoba Massacre and Porfirio Díaz regime’s forced displacement of Yaquis, who were sent to labor camps on henequen plantations in Yucatán and sugar cane fields in Oaxaca, brought them to the brink of extinction. While Jimenez Underwood acknowledges these traumas, Resistencia Yaqui ultimately honors the endurance and cultural strength of a people who refuse to be erased.

In Threading Glass, the works of Consuelo Jimenez Underwood and Einar and Jamex De La Torre provide a robust commentary on the intersection of history, identity, and resistance. Through their use of the contrasting materials of glass and fabric, the three artists express narratives that challenge power dynamics and highlight the enduring strength of Latino and Indigenous cultures. Jimenez Underwood’s woven works, deeply rooted in her Chicana and Indigenous heritage, assert the significance of feminine and domestic expressions in reshaping spiritual and cultural discourse. Meanwhile, the De La Torre brothers’ glass sculptures blend humor and critique, using satire to reflect on the injustices perpetuated by elite power, both historically and in contemporary society. Together, their art underscores the enduring presence of Latino and Indigenous cultures and invites reflection on how history, spirituality, and identity are continually woven into the fabric of contemporary life.

Threading Glass is on view at Ruiz-Healy Art in San Antonio until May 31, 2025.