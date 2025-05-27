Lawndale Announces “The Big Show” 2025 Artists

Lawndale has announced the 77 artists selected for its 2025 iteration of The Big Show, curated by Dr. Phillip A. Townsend. See the full list of artists below.

Launched in 1984 as the East End Show, The Big Show is Lawndale’s annual juried exhibition open to artists living within a 100-mile radius of the art venue. This year’s guest juror, Mr. Townsend, is a lecturer in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department at the University of Texas at Austin, where he teaches a course on ethics in the contemporary art museum.

In a juror’s statement, Mr. Townsend noted that the work selected for this year’s exhibition, Between Lines and Faces, “explores the intersection of three seemingly disparate elements: text, portraiture, and the mundane. When woven together, these themes reveal profound insights into the human condition and the society we inhabit. … For it is in these moments, and in the subtle overlap of these three elements, that we find both the essence of individual lives and the larger story of our collective existence.”

The exhibition will be on view from Friday, June 6, through Saturday, August 2, 2025. A public opening reception will take place on June 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with remarks by Mr. Townsend at 7 p.m.

“The Big Show” 2025 Selected Artists

Ieda Acunzo, Mehek Ahmed, Nadia Al-Khalifah, Victoria Armenta, Saj Baldwin, Mathieu JN Baptiste, Darla Barolini, Nohelia Vargas Bolivar, Lily Borrero, Root Bradford, Tori Marie Briggs, Joseph Bui, raymond burgos jr., Lisa Cain, Dea Campbell, Emilio Carrera, Sonya Cuellar, Esther Delaquis-Baidoo, Lee Deleon, Jacinto Deleon, Michael Diaz, Tess Doyle, Justin Dunford, Karen Eisele, Darren Emanuel, Jai España, Juli Estrada, Julia Fisher, Jacq Garcia, Diane Gelman, Val Glitsch, Lauren Janelle, Brian Junior, Michael Godoy, Erika Grench, Marcus John Guillory, Lucy Malone Haslam, Antonio Hurtado, charlie king, Christie Leday, Kevin Lopez, Renata Lucia, Jason Makepeace, Márcia, Willie Maxen, Julia McLaurin, Gabriela Monterroso, Kerri Lyons Neimeyer, Angy Newell, Morgan Newton, Carlos Ocando, Margarita Gil Ortega, Carolina Otero, Anthony Pabillano, Quentin Pace, Ismael Perales, Josh Peterson, Julon “JD” Pinkston, Preetika Rajgariah, Shawna M. Rasmussen, Jenny Reed, Chayse Sampy, Lane Schaefer, Drew O. Scott, Loren Siems, Simon Silva, La’Toya Smith, Oluseyi Soyege, Constintine St.John, Carrington T., Trent Teinert, Justin Tran, Charles VanMeter, Robin Whalan, Chris Wicker, Syalisa Winata, Randy Wrosiv, and Angelina Yoon

Disclosure: Glasstire is the media sponsor of the 2025 Big Show.