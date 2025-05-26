Review: Ian Pedigo at Klaus von Nichtssagend, New York City

The five materially composed and structured wall sculptures, on view in Ian Pedigo’s solo show, Mystagogue, feel easy and uncomplicated. Though the artist is known for assemblage-like gestures, these new pieces depart from that style with a simplistic, but highly methodical form of collage.

In the back gallery of Klaus von Nichtssagend, the midsize room is intimate enough to highlight the works’ small three-dimensional details and medium-specific qualities. Organic shapes, partially made of plaster, are inset into wood panels mimicking torn paper; the collage-like edges where the materials meet are some of the most captivating components of the pieces.

Each section of the work holds and reflects color differently based on the material used. For example, the painted plaster adds a vibrancy to the botanical forms that contrasts with the wood, similar to the material juxtapositions often found in collage. The color and placement of the leaves and branches is meticulous, but at moments hints at a sense of spontaneity. Similarly to Jean Arp’s “chance collage” pieces, which are now known to be more planned than first thought, these works feel both random and highly composed.

The most compelling quality of the works might be their air of repose and visual agreement, but this sense, at times, performs as a romanticization of form, producing visually compelling art objects. This quality was achieved by turning botanical forms into a universal sign, stripping it away from its gendered and political baggage.

As the press release mentions, the title of the show is “a word from the Greek μυστα, meaning ‘initiate’ and γωγός, meaning ‘to lead.’ Historically, the term referred to a person who led initiates in ancient mystery rites … sacred rituals aimed at revealing a deeper understanding of the universe and existence.” Within the works, the aesthetic of ease and simplicity is the most potent gesture, and the act of a sacred ritual is far removed. Instead, Pedigo’s pieces continue to reproduce the mystification of Western form and art object commodities by making invisible anything outside of ocularcentric ease.

Ian Pedigo: Mystagogue was on view at Klaus von Nichtssagend in New York City from February 28 through April 5, 2025.