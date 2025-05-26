Dallas Museum of Art Awards $48,000 to Artists

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has announced the 19 recipients of its 2025 Awards to Artists, an annual grant program that supports artists of all ages.

This year’s grantees range in age from 16 to 54, and all but one are from Texas. Selected artists received one of three awards: the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund, awarded to artists between the ages of 15 and 25 who reside in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, or Colorado; the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund, available to artists under the age of 30 who reside in Texas; or the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant, awarded to practicing professional artists over the age of 30 who live in Texas.

Among the recipients are Giovanni Valderas, Beili Liu, and Troy Montes, who received travel grants, and Veronica Gaona, Leili Arai Tavallaei, and Jack Hein, who received Kimbrough Fund awards. See the full list of awardees below.

In a press release, Maria Elena Ortiz, Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, who served as guest juror, said, “The DMA’s Awards to Artists is a transformative program that supports artists at a pivotal time in their practice. I am honored to be part of this year’s jury, and congratulations to the winners. In general, there were a significant number of strong applications, and I am excited to see the continued flourishing of our artistic community.”

Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the DMA’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, remarked, “This year’s record number of recipients is a testament to the vitality and ambition of artists working in the Southwest today. From experimental media to deeply rooted cultural research, these artists exemplify the rigor and innovation that continue to shape the future of contemporary art in our region.”

2025 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award (Up to $1,500)

Bonnie Abbott

Evelyn Holt

Lauren Fleniken

London Walker

Zeke Wooten

2025 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award (Up to $3,500)

Anna Redman

Carolina Yanez

Francisco Marquez

Grace Wilkinson

Jack Hein

Leili Arai Tavallaei

Ryan Semegran

Vanessa Carrera

Veronica Gaona

2025 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant (Up to $6,000)

Beili Liu

Binod Shrestha

Gaurii S. Kumaar

Giovanni Valderas

Troy Montes