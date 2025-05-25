Dallas & Fort Worth Galleries Announce Closures & Relocations

Over the last few weeks, a handful of North Texas galleries have announced plans to close their physical locations or relocate to more affordable areas. William Campbell Gallery in Fort Worth, along with Photographs Do Not Bend (PDNB) Gallery, Daisha Board Gallery, and Various Small Fires (VSF) Texas in Dallas, are among the shifting spaces.

Earlier this year, amidst rumors of the Dallas space closing, VSF Founder and Owner Esther Kim Varet was adamant that the location would remain open. However, the gallery’s logo was removed from its Dallas storefront following the closure of its exhibition Kyungmi Shin: On Still Life. Though VSF has not made an official statement about the closure, the gallery’s website does not list any upcoming Dallas shows.

In March, PDNB Gallery announced that it would be leaving its Design District location on Manufacturing Street, once its lease expired in April. At the time, a new location had not yet been announced. Last week, gallery owners Missy and Burt Finger shared they would be returning to their hometown of Denton, with PDNB opening in the city’s historic town square. The square is a thriving area with locally owned restaurants and businesses.

The new location is in the basement of the Wells Fargo Bank Building, which was originally built in 1960. The building sits at the corner of Locust and Hickory streets. The gallery will present a group show in June, and in September will host an event celebrating its 30th anniversary. In the meantime, PDNB will present online exhibitions via its website.

On Friday, May 16, in a letter posted to social media, Daisha Board Gallery announced it is closing its Tin District location. Daisha Board first opened her namesake gallery in 2021, with a goal of representing artists of color and LGBTQ+ identifying artists. In April 2023, the gallery opened a second location in downtown Dallas, at the iconic Joule Hotel. Later that year, Ms. Board announced the opening of a 7,000-square-foot space in Dallas’ Tin District, which coincided with the closure of the original location.

Now, citing “floods… rising rents… shifting collector habits, and the loss of DEI funding,” Ms. Board has made the decision to pivot the galleries’ operations. She said, “I’m thankful to the owners of the Tin District for giving me grace and support during this difficult time. However, through it all, one thing has remained clear: our mission deserves more than just survival—it deserves sustainability.”

Ms. Board has explained that the gallery is moving to an appointment-only space within Oak Cliff Assembly, a 17,000-square-foot creative campus with a theater space and private offices, in South Dallas. The gallerist also noted that she will continue working with artists and collectors in an advisory role, and will expand her independent curatorial practice beyond Dallas into regional and even international venues.

Also last week, the William Campbell Gallery in Fort Worth hosted a celebratory event marking the closure of its Byers Avenue location, which was its home for decades. In 2022, the gallery opened a second location on Foch Street (three miles east of its Byers space), occupying a portion of a larger building. Last year, it took over the full 6,000-square-foot building.

The Byers location closed on Saturday, May 17. Gallery One Frames, a separate framing business also managed by the gallery, which was previously located behind the Byers building, has paused operations and will reopen on Tuesday, June 3 at the Foch Street space.

In a press release, the gallery team remarked, “This move is both a celebration and a natural evolution. We’re deeply grateful for the decades of support at Byers and thrilled to continue our mission in a space that unites fine arts and framing under one roof.”