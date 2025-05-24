Untitled Art Announces Exhibitors for Inaugural Houston Edition

Last year, the Untitled Art Fair announced it would come to Houston in September 2025. At the time it named some of the inaugural exhibitors, which included 12.26 in Dallas, Seven Sisters in Houston, and Martha’s in Austin. A full list of exhibitors, as well as new information about the event, was recently released.

The fair will take place from September 19-21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. A VIP press preview will take place on Thursday, September 18. Exhibitors have been selected by Jeffrey Lawson, Founder of Untitled Art; Michael Slenske, the Untitled Art Houston Director; and Clara Andrade, Executive Director of Unititled Art.

Texas-based participants in the main sector of the fair include Houston galleries Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Moody Gallery, McClain Gallery, Inman Gallery, BOND Contemporary, and Barbara Davis Gallery; Meliksetian | Briggs, Erin Cluley Gallery, Galleri Urbane, and Keijsers Koning from Dallas; and Colector, which has locations in Houston, Dallas, and San Pedro Garza García, MX.

Untitled Art is also expanding its Nest sector, an initiative meant to engage underrepresented and emerging spaces by offering subsidized booths to mitigate barriers of art fair participation. Texas galleries participating in the Nest sector include 12.26, which has locations in Dallas and Los Angeles; Martha’s from Austin; and Seven Sisters, Laura (the gallery), F, Basket Books & Art, and the University of Houston School of Art and Public Art in Houston. See a full list of exhibitors below.

Untitled Art has also announced a collaboration with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture in Austin to design a floor plan for the event “that elevates the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike,” a move builds on the fair’s “commitment to thoughtful design.” In 2024, Untitled Art in Miami reimagined its Nautilus-inspired pavilion, which was custom-designed by Keenen/Riley for the inaugural 2012 edition.

The inaugural Houston edition will host a series of projects displayed throughout the fair, including partnerships with organizations such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, the Menil Collection, Asia Society Texas, the Rothko Chapel, and other important institutions in the city.

In a press release, Mr. Slenske commented, “This is a moment when all of Houston’s top museums are in expansion mode and currently offering some of the most dynamic programming in the nation, as are the city’s emerging and established galleries and project spaces. Meanwhile there are countless world-class artists who live and work in the Bayou City. I’m just very excited to be part of this new era of growth in the city’s art landscape with the launch of Untitled Art, Houston this September.”

Untitled Art Houston Exhibitors

(* indicates galleries participating in the fair’s Nest sector)

12.26 * (Dallas, TX)

1969 Gallery (New York, NY)

ABC-ARTE (Genoa / Milan, IT)

Alice Amati * (London, UK)

Altman Siegel (San Francisco, CA)

ANDREW RAFACZ (Chicago, IL)

ARDEN + WHITE GALLERY (New Canaan, CT)

BARBARA DAVIS GALLERY (Houston, TX)

BIANCA BOECKEL * (São Paulo, BR)

bitforms gallery (New York, NY)

Blouin Division (Montreal, CA)

BOND Contemporary (Houston, TX)

Brandt Gallery (Amsterdam, NL)

CARVALHO PARK (Brooklyn, NY)

Cecilia Brunson Projects (London, UK)

Charlie James (Los Angeles, CA)

COHJU (Kyoto, JP)

Colector (Houston /Dallas, TX / San Pedro Garza Garcia, MX)

CONSTITUCIÓN * (Buenos Aires, AR)

de boer * (Los Angeles, CA)

deCERCA Gallery * (San Jose, CR)

Diane Rosenstein Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

DON’T LOOK Projects * (Los Angeles, CA)

Ediciones Marea * (Mexico City, MX)

El Apartamento (Madrid, ES / La Habana, CU)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas, TX)

F * (Houston, TX)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas, TX)

Galleria Studio G7 (Bologna, IT)

HAIR+NAILS * (Minneapolis, MN / New York, NY)

Half Gallery (New York, NY / Los Angeles, CA)

Hollis Taggart (New York, NY)

Inman Gallery (Houston, TX)

Jessica Silverman (San Francisco, CA)

KDR * (Miami, FL)

Keijsers Koning (Dallas, TX)

La Loma (Los Angeles, CA)

Lazy Mike (Riga, LV / Seoul, KR)

Laura (the gallery) * (Houston, TX)

Library Street Collective (Detroit, MI)

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

L.U.P.O. – Lorenzelli Projects (Milan, IT)

Marc Bibiloni (Madrid, ES)

MARC STRAUS (New York, NY)

Martha’s * (Austin, TX)

Max Estrella (Madrid, ES)

McClain Gallery (Houston, TX)

Megan Mulrooney * (Los Angeles, CA)

Meliksetian | Briggs (Dallas, TX)

Michael Kohn Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

Moody Gallery (Houston, TX)

Murmurs * (Los Angeles, CA)

New Discretions (New York, NY)

NINO MIER GALLERY (New York, NY / Brussels, BE)

No Place / Nueveochenta, Arróniz, NF/ Nieves Fernández (Bogotá / Ciudad de México / Madrid)

Nunu Fine Art (New York, NY / Taipei, TW)

Patel Brown (Toronto / Montreal, CA)

PENTIMENTI (Philadelphia, PA)

Philip Martin Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

Pi Artworks London (London, UK)

Pietro Alexander Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

PIERMARQ * (Sydney, AU)

Povos * (Chicago, IL)

Rajiv Menon Contemporary * (Los Angeles, CA)

Red Arrow (Nashville, TN)

Revolver Galería (Lima, PE)

SECCI (Milan, IT)

Serious Topics * (Inglewood, CA)

Seven Sisters * (Houston, TX)

SGR Galería (Bogotá, CO)

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston, TX)

smoke the moon (Santa Fe, NM)

Spinello Projects (Miami, FL)

Stems Gallery (Brussels, BE)

Swivel Gallery (New York, NY)

TERN (Nassau, BS)

the Landing (Los Angeles, CA)

THE MISSION PROJECTS (Chicago, IL)

Tulsa Artist Fellowship / Basket Books & Art (Tulsa, OK / Houston, TX)

University of Houston School of Art and Public Art * (Houston, TX)

Wilding Cran Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

YOD Gallery (Osaka / Tokyo, JP)

Yossi Milo (New York, NY)

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery (Luxembourg, LU)