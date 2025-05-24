The Army Corps of Engineers builds big things. Not because they should, but because that’s what happens when you point them in a direction, wind them up, and let them go. The Corps will give you a panoply of rigorously rehearsed and politically calibrated answers as to why any individual dam, highway, or canal was a worthy enterprise. But at a broader level, ask a river why it flows and you’ll get a sense of what the Corps really is and really does. That sense of direction, of force, of a kind of kinetic inevitability, is earned by a history as old as the United States in which the Corps were responsible for early continental surveying projects, Civil War fortifications, New Deal dams and the Panama Canal.

We’re good at recognizing that the imperial ambitions of the United States rode on campaigns of ceaseless domestic and international expansion, but we’re less adept at acknowledging that the agent and architect of this expansion was frequently the Corps of Engineers. But that acknowledgement has to come with the recognition that, for decades now, the bold and violent age of America’s material expansion has been snagged in terrain so rough that even the indomitable flow of the Corps can’t push it through. What happens to an organization of builders, of doers — ensconced within an impossibly large and unwieldy military apparatus — when we start running out of things to build, things to do? Where does that energy go?

****

IT IS A GOOD PROJECT AND SHOULD BE BUILT (2024) is an artwork about this energy, about the Corps that is both powered by it and sets it loose in America’s name, and the monstrous, monumental, and entirely frightening things that might occur when that energy is kept alive long past its natural death by the rotting powers of capital and empire.

Fred Schmidt-Arenales’ three-channel video work begins with the Texas Coastal Barrier Project. This infrastructural leviathan proposes to remake the Texas Gulf Coast in miles of dunes, coastal plantings, reinforced concrete, and flood gates. Unthinkably large, the unwieldy grandeur of this estimated $57 billion project is obscured by a cutesy metonymic label: Ike Dike, the rhyming shorthand for the Galveston Bay Storm Surge Barrier System — the primary megalithic node in a chain of concrete interventions.

The eponymous Ike is technically the 2008 hurricane that last brought major damage to the Galveston area. But I can’t help thinking that Eisenhower’s ghost, as the avatar of the last American attempt at mega-infrastructure, must in some sense animate the ethos of this project.

The channels of Schmidt-Arenales’ work are constantly talking, sometimes in tight harmony, more often in conflict and discord — jarring, but always productively so. The work starts with formal unity, the images held together tightly by a documentary patina. It’s an affectual match for the content of the first few minutes, unfolding as a fairly straightforward presentation of the Corps of Engineers’ case for the Barrier Project: major storms will hit the Texas Gulf Coast again. They will destroy homes and communities, and they will disrupt the Houston Ship Channel, the crucial marine corridor between Galveston and the nation’s second busiest commercial port. Mitigation infrastructure is not only possible but essential, and should be undertaken immediately to protect an array of stakeholders that not only includes oil and shipping interests, but local communities and the natural environment.

This, at least, is the case made by the Corps through Dr. Kelly Burkes-Copes, project manager for the Coastal Barrier Project, who we see pitching the Ike Dike to the camera and affected groups. But something is wrong here. Her enthusiasm for the environmental benefits of the project immediately feels at odds with the scale of built matter required for its construction and the militaristic posture of the Corp.

As shots of Corps personnel and Gulf Coast politicians flash in front of town hall meetings and public conferences, and the arguments supporting the project pile up in repeating form and sentiment, Schmidt-Arenales sets the table for something more than a retread of the Corps’ rationale. Work on the Ike Dike hasn’t started. The Texas Coastal Barrier Project has been approved by Congress, but the necessary funds are yet to be appropriated. The current price tag is near double its earlier estimate of $29 billion, a seemingly impossible burden for local authorities to meet in the shared financing agreement with the federal government. And yet, the project will likely go ahead in some form. That’s how the momentum of the artwork begins to align with the energy of the Corps — running together across America, spilling into the waters of the Gulf. Because, above all else, we must do something. We must do something.

****

About 100 miles down the Texas coast from Galveston is a stone monument to the town of Indianola. Once the second busiest port in Texas, the town was destroyed by a hurricane in 1875. The people of Indianola rebuilt, only to lose everything again in a second hurricane landing in 1886. They did not build again, and if they had, the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 — the deadliest natural disaster in the nation’s history — would have come offering a third repudiation.

In IT IS A GOOD PROJECT, a car of tourists arrives at the Indianola monument, stretching legs and debating what to eat at their next destination. Translating from the plaque’s written English into spoken Spanish, the travelers are bemused by the decision to rebuild after 1875. One woman offers querulously, “Imagine … that the people kept building in the same place because it didn’t occur to them to move further in.” There’s some pushback, a suggestion that the place might be special, sacred. Then the same woman claps her hands, “What are you going to do? Come on, let’s go.”

Through contemporary eyes, the spirit of Indianola to rebuild seems naïve. Didn’t they know that storms would surely come again? The joke is that what appears as the clarity of historical distance is not much more than a fog which hides its own opacity. Indianola and the Ike Dike look like two different things, but they are little more than points of emergence at different vectors on the same plane. Nodes that bump their way into the distinctly visible while remaining enmeshed in the same logic of modernity, which insists that the only thing we ever have to do is something.

****

The logo of the Army Corps of Engineers is a front-on view of a medieval castle with three crenelated towers. It is ironic that of all the Corps’ constructions, this type of fortification isn’t among them, but is instead an architectural typology that has never existed on this continent outside of folly. But the Corps Castle is stability, and security, offense and defense, locus of martial power and font of civic authority. It’s a good fit.

IT IS A GOOD PROJECT formally mimics the power and illusion of the Corps Castle. Schmidt-Arenales begins with a documentary mode that offers a solid and unassailable foundation, but the work quickly begins to erode. Actors portraying directors of the Gulf Coast Protection District (GCPD) reenact community meetings before descending on a journey through surreal theatre and confrontations with the supernatural on a midnight beach. Children playing on the long tides of Gulf beaches are intercut with closely panned details from the mural walls of a Galveston museum. From screeching dinosaurs to the perpetual gifts of oil exploitation, a perfect teleology of the settler’s material destiny plays out in paint.

The three screens delight in formal and symbolic correspondences throughout, offering moments of choice morphology or significant collusion for those who want to find them. For each exhibition, the screens have been mounted slightly differently, changing the way viewers interact with it, but always encouraging the recognition of simultaneity and juxtaposition across and between the images. As the tight bounds of the work’s documentary beginnings slip into looser arrangements, the piece begins to imply the possibility that real meaning might be found in the interstices as much as the images themselves. The mode the work settles into — one of imagination, desire, and fantasy — is a more accurate correspondence with what the Ike Dike is, and reaches closer to its means and motivations than any town meeting or Corps report.

As the form of the video dissolves, its referents are crushed within a new, enfolding shape which is turned within itself until the distinction between contents and container starts to lose relevance. At the heart of IT IS A GOOD PROJECT, the stagings and restagings of Schmidt-Arenales’ video and the public-political performance of the Ike Dike meet in a literal theatre. Three of the GCPD board members are seated on stage, manilla folders open in laps, joining voices in Gregorian harmony to offer the refrain “I make a motion.” A red flag adorned with the Corps Castle in white hangs sideways behind them.

The scene switches. Our bureaucratic protagonists are now sitting in the auditorium, casting call style, watching as a tripartite creature — two supplicant goblins supporting a central figure — emerges into the light of the stage. With her companions beside her in prayer, she starts to sing to the board members who look on inscrutably.

We are somewhere between early seasons of American Idol and David Lynch’s Club Silencio. This sequence might be the most obvious example of how Schmidt-Arenales’ works are borne of complex collaboration that pulls away from the individual muck of a man with a movie camera. The art directors, choreographers, and set designers, Andy David and Anne Lukins, are also playing the goblins. Alexandra Venzke, the central costumed figure, performs a song written by Jacob Brunner, who composed all of the music for the multimedia work. Schmidt-Arenales has brought both his characters and collaborators together in this theatre. And everyone is here to watch Venzke sing. She sings the anxieties of the Corps, of the Port of Houston, of us all in the end.

If the water gets in

Oh God

It’s too much

It’s too much

****

It is too much. It’s already too much. Here is the affectual current charging the work: the entirely unreconcilable distance between the feeling that it is too late to do anything and the imperative — not unique to America, but profoundly expressed in this country — that we must, at any cost, do something.

Too late to do anything about what? Climate change? Of course. But what the Ike Dike reveals like an inflamed metonymic pimple on the ass of America is that the problem is far more intractable than we are often led to believe, and that the spurious solutions offered by organs of technocratic deliverance might be even worse than we feared.

How do we reckon with the Ike Dike, with a structure larger than a single person can comprehend, designed to mitigate the effects of climate change to protect a port that facilitates the petrochemical and globalized shipping industries that have wrought these very consequences, built by the very military whose maintenance of an American-led world order enabled said industries to generate these effects in the first place?

The ouroboros has eaten so much of its own tail that it has choked and is now vomiting itself up all over the Gulf coast.

And why now? Why, after all these years of warning, only when the American economy and the global hegemony it assured is cracking under the weight of neoliberalism’s final successes, do the government and military turn to monumental infrastructure — to the kind of building scale that evokes, and then even surpasses, the great building of the New Deal?

Is it a return to a vague and misguided Keynesian approach to government spending, or perhaps a much-too-late American inversion of Belt and Road? The options aren’t great.

If the Ike Dike turns out to be a “success,” we still lose. That is to say — if the money comes through, and all the ecological concerns raised by its construction come to naught, and it is built on time and under budget, and at the moment of its completion it successfully repels the rising waves and lets container ships continue to push back and forth across this Atlantic egress — the Ike Dike will turn on us in time. Without real change, mitigation infrastructure merely encourages the behavior that led to its implementation, offering a new limit to growth that will be breached eventually.

The Ike Dike is too big. So vast as to exceed comprehension yet easily identified as a gesture in service of a social and economic order comfortably eating itself to death. It is a project of such scale that it seems to announce its own inevitability — the inevitability of the monumental — which is always, Ozymandias-like, embossed with the stamp of its own impending ruin.

****

The settlers of Indianola remind us that people don’t really make rational decisions. We make emotional ones, based around our families and sense of place, our jobs, and economic needs. The Ike Dike is as much a flesh and stone project as it is a sharp reaction to a feeling, as it is actually just a feeling in and of itself. It is not a good project, and it should not be built — though it probably will. So what are we to do?

I can’t conclude with a call to action, because the Ike Dike is necessarily too big to respond to. There is no individual or collective praxis commensurate with its scale. But I refuse to retreat into the misty spaces of collective dreaming either, which offer vague hopes that action might eventually materialize out of hopeful thinking. All I really have is feeling, all that I feel every time I think about IT IS A GOOD PROJECT AND SHOULD BE BUILT or the big, stupid, concrete fantasy at its center: helplessness, anger, and a dread anticipation of what’s to come. And maybe this is what we’re supposed to be feeling right now, absent political alternatives, and in response to a project that is so rooted in feeling itself. This sense — cold, wet, lapping at the toes but inexorably rising — that the water has gotten in, that it’s been in for some time, that it’s too much.

IT IS A GOOD PROJECT AND SHOULD BE BUILT was on view at Storefront for Art & Architecture in New York City from March 13 through June 1, 2024; the Galveston Artist Residency from August 24 through September 15, 2024; and the University of Texas at Austin’s Visual Art Center from September 20 through December 7, 2024.