Traditionally, a curator is someone who manages a museum’s collection. From my time in museums, I know many curators would be adverse to the formal and detached nature of the word “manage,” preferring instead the ideas of caring for and cultivating a collection. And, when curators are focused on contemporary art, oftentimes their work is in relationship building with living artists. But, when a curator exists outside of an institution, their practice encompasses many things. They must build relationships with living artists, with institutions, with patrons, and in doing so they create (or, curate) community.

Rigoberto Luna, independent curator and co-founder of Presa House in San Antonio, has built his curatorial practice on local and regional community care. In 2012, with his partner, artist and museum educator Jenelle Esparza, he began curating a hallway in a hair salon. Aiming to create an alternative to traditional exhibition spaces, which often center white artists and perspectives, the duo established a platform for historically underrepresented San Antonio artists. In 2016, they opened Presa House, a gallery in a former house, rooted in the idea of community. Yes, the space exhibits art, but it is also a gathering place for creatives, an incubator for emerging artists.

Over the years, Presa House has expanded its reach, working with artists across Texas and in New Mexico. Even with this growth, the gallery has remained centered on creating a shared space for conversation, experimentation, and artistic development. Along the way, Luna has built strong relationships with artists who have shown at the gallery. This community sensibility was on view at both iterations of his show Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art. Opening receptions for the San Antonio and Fort Worth presentations felt like family reunions, bringing artists together from across the state to revel in a momentous experience.

When NXTHVN, a residency program in New Haven, Connecticut, announced Luna as one of its 2024-2025 fellows, I wondered what it would be like for him. He was leaving San Antonio for ten months and would be developing an exhibition collaboratively with another curator, featuring artists whom he did not know or select. As an outsider, watching things unfold, in many ways the program seemed like the antithesis of the direction Luna’s career was headed. To Luna, it was an opportunity to expand his network on the East Coast, which he saw as a benefit to his Texas art community.

Getting Situated

In August, Luna made the trek to New Haven, with food from H-E-B in tow for the Texas expats who now call New Haven home, including artist John Guzman and Marissa del Toro, NXTHVN’s Assistant Director of Programs and Exhibitions. During the first few months of the residency, the fellows settled into their studios and offices and participated in an array of planned activities and meetings. One of the first tasks the curators were given was to organize a quick installation of works by the cohort artists. The goal was not to create a full exhibition, but a small presentation to get a sense of the fellows’ work and how it might speak to one another. It also served as an opportunity for the curators to understand each others’ working style and figure out how to blend their processes. However, around this time the other curator in the cohort left the program.

Luna was now tasked with completing two curatorial projects in the spring on his own. His instincts clicked in, and beyond organizing one-on-one dinners and meetings with the cohort artists, he and Christopher Paul Jordan, a community-minded artist in the program, began looking for ways to bring the group together and engage the local community. For Luna, this type of informal bonding most naturally takes place around joyful gatherings, like parties. So, the cohort began to plan events outside of the scope and guidance of NXTHVN, subtly subverting the program to expand their residency experience and the program’s reach.

To be clear, the cohort was not simply throwing parties at their NXTHVN studios — the events were rooted in art and offered touchpoints that created pathways for deeper connection. The first party was centered around Puppet Graveyard, an exhibition organized by Jordan and fellow cohort artist Baris Gokturk. Rather than featuring their own work, the fellows showcased local artists and Yale students. Some of the other residents’ studios were transformed into a movie room, a karaoke space, and a dance floor brought to life by a local DJ.

The power of the parties is multifaceted; these events gave life to art and community. While Luna was involved and supportive, he also stepped back and ceded any perceived power as the “curator” of the cohort. It wasn’t about him and his vision, it was about the fellows coming together and engaging with locals in a casual, open way. When the art world can often seem exclusive and unattainable, especially in a town that is home to a private Ivy League university, the NXTHVN cohort created open and inviting opportunities, and in doing so banded together, deepening their bonds.

Reeha Lim, one of the cohort artists, explained that while she felt an immediate connection to some of the other fellows because of the similarities in their artistic practices, the parties presented opportunities for real communing. As a self-described introvert, Lim noted that she was extremely grateful for the gatherings, and saw them as beneficial and unlike anything she had experienced at other residencies. Lim explained that the conversations she and her peers had throughout the year expanded beyond the artistic practice and into the personal arena, which built trust over time. “Sometimes it feels a little hard to trust who is making a show… but with Rigo, I fully, 100%, trust what he is doing. So I was able to really focus on my studio and trust that he would put everything together.”

Working in Glass

The concept of getting to know a group of people and a place permeated all aspects of Luna’s NXTHVN projects. While the culminating show would feature the cohort artists, Luna’s first spring exhibition was almost limitless — he could work with any artists he chose and with any theme. Though local artists were not featured in the resulting exhibition, All at Once: Reflected Through Glass, the show was anchored in the history of NXTHVN’s buildings. From 1920 to 1945, the campus was home to H. Puddicombe & Company, a manufacturer of art and leaded glass, and from the 1940s to 2012, it housed the Macalaster Bicknell Company, a major producer of laboratory equipment and glassware.

Luna explained that as he learned about the building’s past on a tour by Carolyn Baker, a board member of The Greater New Haven African American Historical Society, he considered the power dynamics of the now-defunct manufacturing companies. Who profited and at what cost? Who is remembered and who is forgotten? Particularly with the leaded glass factory, his mind went to the Black and brown workers who handled toxic materials and whose labor made the factory successful, but whose names have ultimately been lost to history. All at Once opens in NXTHVN’s entryway with a case filled with historic documents; a leaded glass work, by an unknown artist, is hung on a nearby wall. A neon piece by Patrick Martinez, which reads BLACK OWNED, is hung behind the visitor service desk. The full-caps lettering, referring to NXTHVN founder Titus Kaphar, acts as a defiant statement in the face of the space’s history.

The show, filled with glass works by contemporary artists of color, is a refusal to accept the continued exclusion of Black and brown creatives in the glass medium, in the art canon, and in the history of New Haven. Coming on the heels of the Corning Museum of Glass’ Disclosure: The Whiteness of Glass (2023) and the Museum of Glass’ A Two-Way Mirror: Double Consciousness in Contemporary Glass by Black Artists (2023), All at Once is a continuation of a recent focus on glass artists of color and the social and political themes that surface in their work.

From Einar and Jamex De La Torre’s outrageous 2012 depiction of the Koch brothers as a two-headed beast, standing atop a pile of money and sporting a large erect penis marked with the word “democracy,” to Laylo Bright’s cast glass portraits surrounded by blown glass flowers, the exhibition covers a lot of ground. While some works are bold with their criticality, others are subtler, like the pieces on the walls flanking the De La Torre Brothers’ installation.

Timo Fahler’s it’s happening, can you feel it (my inheritance) balances a gun, fashioned from plates of glass that are connected with lead strips like stained glass windows, on a plaster finger. The glass sculpture is subdued and precarious. Similarly, Cheryl Derricotte’s Future House — a simple kiln-formed glass plate in the shape of a house and adorned with artificial grass at its base — quietly speaks to the disappearance of green spaces in Black and brown communities.

Luna is clear that he is not a glass specialist, and organizing this exhibition was outside of the scope of his usual work, as he is less familiar with the medium and hadn’t previously worked with the included artists. Despite this, many of the same tenets that show up in his broader practice were present here. The show is informed by place and community, and created opportunities for NXTHVN to engage with locals around stories of their experiences with the building’s earlier iterations. All At Once also brought artists to New Haven who had never shown in Connecticut, and in doing so introduced broader perspectives and practices to the local art scene.

The Final Show

After opening All At Once in March, Luna immediately shifted his attention to the NXTHVN culminating exhibition, The Things Left Unsaid, which opened in May at James Cohan Gallery in New York City. For a show that brings together seven artists from across the U.S. working in various mediums, The Things Left Unsaid is remarkably cohesive.

A carved and charred oak sculpture, paired with a loose figurative painting, both by Napoles Marty, greet visitors. Though not a direct reference to the work it is paired with, the painting addresses Marty’s sculptural practice of first revealing the figure in the wood, and then setting it on fire. The work is rooted in the artist’s Cuban heritage and references a cultural practice of carved wooden figures meant to serve as protective agents.

The main gallery holds an additional sculpture by Marty in conversation with abstract sculptures and figurative paintings by the other fellows. The dark figure is echoed in Baris Gokturk’s painting, The Gathering, which hangs nearby. Silhouettes fill the shallow foreground of the work, and shadowy trees loom in the distance. It is unclear if the subject is a rambunctious party or a devolving protest. The beauty of the work lies within that uncertainty — there can be a fine line between elation and distress.

Two works by Reeha Lim share a wall with Gokturk’s figures. Lim’s semitransparent paintings on silk also play with layering, but in a more delicate manner. Her color palette is ghostly, pale pinks, purples, and yellows. Seemingly lifeless legs stretch between stairwell railings, and pearls are strewn across the floor, as if hinting at a recent mishap. The adjacent wall holds a piece by Christopher Paul Jordan, whose practice also plays with delicacy. His acrylic painting on tulle holds the remnants of a work that, once dried, was pulled from its surface, with only some sections clinging onto the fabric. The relationship between the remaining paint and the fragile fabric is tenuous, like fragments of a memory that has been partially dissolved by time.

Nearby, a large abstract painting by Kwamé Azure Gomez is drenched in deep blue, with sunset hues rising to the top of its canvas. Gestural strokes and figural fragments, which reference the artist’s background in dancing, add pops of color and movement across the azure field. The large sweeping paint strokes add an element of performance to the work. Abstract sculptures by Kristy Hughes pull from a similar color palette and are hung next to and across from Gomez’s pieces.

Part Lee Bontecou, part John Chamberlain, and with a March Avery and New Mexico colorway, Hughes’ pieces bend and warp, recalling a Western U.S. skyscape. The artist documents interesting shapes and colors by photographing her surroundings, and her sculptures are composed of the trash that she collects from her neighborhood. Hughes gathers littered papers, breaks them down, and creates a paper pulp that is then used to cover armatures. At times, the materiality reveals itself through texture, but her process might otherwise go overlooked.

Patrick Henry’s sculptures, which share a wall with some of Hughes’ works, prominently display the varied materials behind their creation. Wood framing, aluminum pieces that mimic a roof, glass panes, and other objects were fashioned to create small house-like wall sculptures. Similar to Gokturk and Lim’s use of layers, Henry’s pieces combine materials and experiences. The structure of the house provides a sense of stability, but the layering of elements — color, etched glass, beautiful and dangerous objects — suggests a volatile underpinning.

The show’s title, The Things Left Unsaid, makes clear that there is much hidden in these works, sometimes literally like in Hughes’ sculptures, and other times metaphorically. Even with the ever-present unknown looming in the future, the cohort is connected through visual language and similar themes. Their works teeter between closeness and separation, transformation and perseverance.

What’s Next

As the NXTHVN Cohort 6 wraps up its residency, some of the artists are making plans to stay in New Haven, while others will be moving on — either going home or heading out to the next adventure. Luna is spending his last few weeks in Connecticut preparing for his next exhibition, Ya Hecho: Readymade in the Borderlands, which opens at the Tucson Museum of Art in July. He will return to San Antonio soon, but has plans to stay connected with his NXTHVN fellows. Though Texas is home, it is clear that Luna’s practice is not bound to the region; he has the ability to build community wherever he goes.