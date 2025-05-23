Lawndale, a Houston-based nonprofit, has announced Candice D’Meza, Guadalupe Hernandez, and Amanda Kerdahi as its Artist Studio Program (ASP) participants for the 2025-26 season.

According to a press release, the three artists, each based or schooled in Houston, will receive “dynamic support to develop their creative practice” and a public platform for new work, to be accompanied by commissioned scholarly writing. Participation in the nine-month program, running September 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, includes a $750 monthly stipend and $2,000 in direct support for project development and materials, with 24-hour access to a private studio.

Ms. D’Meza works across theater, performance, film, ritual, social practice, and creative writing to engage themes of grief, liberation, and intergenerational memory. Her work explores Black futurism, ancestral technologies, and speculative world-building. She is a four-time Houston Press Theater Award winner including a 2018 win for Best Utility Player, and 2024 Cal Arts Herb Alpert Award in Theatre nominee.

She has been commissioned by Houston’s Catastrophic Theatre for Miss LaRaj’s House of Dystopian Futures (2025) and A Maroon’s Guide to Time and Space (2023). Ms. D’Meza’s projects have been commissioned, presented, and exhibited at institutions including Latinx Playwrights Circle, DiverseWorks, the Blaffer Art Museum, and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Mr. Hernandez employs the Mexican folk art tradition of papel picado to explore themes of family, labor, and cultural practices, blending time-honored techniques with contemporary imagery and narratives. He received the 2024 Houston Endowment Jones Artist Award and a Los Angeles-based 2023 Nest Heritage Craft Prize for his commitment to sustaining and evolving the art of papel picado.

He was selected as one of six artist pairs for the 2022 US Latinx Art Forum Mentorship Program, and has participated in artist residencies with the Art Students League of Denver, Asia Society Texas in Houston, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, and Project Row Houses. His work has been exhibited at institutions including the Blaffer, the Chicano Park Museum in San Diego, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

Ms. Kerdahi works with sound, video, installation, and performance to examine object-based visual culture through a queer Egyptian-American lens. She received a BFA in Digital Media, a BS in Psychology from the University of Houston in 2005, and an MFA from the University of Plymouth, UK in 2013. Ms. Kerdahi and has exhibited at Raw Material in Dakar, Senegal; the Contemporary Image Collective in Cairo, Egypt; and the Queer Lisboa Film Festival in Lisbon, Portugal.

Working with Eto Otitigbe of eo Studio, Ms. Kerdahi received a 2023 Creative Capital award for Tankugbe Incubation Lab. In 2018, she co-curated Topophilia, a video art exhibition with 16 international artists in an abandoned farmhouse in Nees, Denmark, and in 2014 received a grant from The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture for Filtered Conversations at Round Table. In 2012, she co-founded Benefsigy Studio in downtown Cairo and organized Pop Up on the Nile, a series of queer, women-centered dance parties on feluccas (popular motorboats on the Nile), serving as resident DJ Purplpitch.

The artists were selected from among 141 applicants by a panel that included Lawndale ASP round 16 participant Alexis Pye, scholar and educator Dr. Rachel Afi Quinn, Lawndale Advisory Board member and past exhibiting artist Angelica Raquel, Lawndale Operations and Exhibitions Manager Jeremy Johnson, and Executive Director Anna Walker.

Since 2007, the ASP initiative has provided support to more than 57 Houston and Gulf Coast region artists. For more on the Lawndale studio artists and upcoming programs, check the organization’s website.